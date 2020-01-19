PETERBOROUGH — The long delayed Main Street bridge repairs will soon get started as voters approved additional funding for the project at a special town meeting.
Last week’s meeting saw 175 residents vote yes to the additional $1.4 million in spending, with two votes against allocating the funds. The bridge connecting Peterborough’s downtown to Route 202 has been in need of repair for more than a decade, with the structure being placed on the state’s red list for bridges in 2006.
With the extra approved funding, the project will now cost a total of $8 million, up from the original amount of $6.6 million, which voters already approved. When low bids for the repair work came in higher than expected in the fall, town officials moved to have a special town meeting in order to secure the additional funding and get the project started as soon as possible.
While the new total for the project comes in at $8 million, most of the repair bills are being covered by federal grants. Peterborough taxpayers will be responsible to pay $1.6 million of the total $8 million, though the project needs voter approval for all the spending.
Repairs are expected to start this year and be completed by the end of 2021.