Peterborough bridge
Buy Now

Work will start soon on the Main Street bridge repair now that voters approved the extra funding needed for the $8 million project.

 Damien Fisher/Union Leader Correspondent

PETERBOROUGH — The long delayed Main Street bridge repairs will soon get started as voters approved additional funding for the project at a special town meeting.

Last week’s meeting saw 175 residents vote yes to the additional $1.4 million in spending, with two votes against allocating the funds. The bridge connecting Peterborough’s downtown to Route 202 has been in need of repair for more than a decade, with the structure being placed on the state’s red list for bridges in 2006.

With the extra approved funding, the project will now cost a total of $8 million, up from the original amount of $6.6 million, which voters already approved. When low bids for the repair work came in higher than expected in the fall, town officials moved to have a special town meeting in order to secure the additional funding and get the project started as soon as possible.

While the new total for the project comes in at $8 million, most of the repair bills are being covered by federal grants. Peterborough taxpayers will be responsible to pay $1.6 million of the total $8 million, though the project needs voter approval for all the spending.

Repairs are expected to start this year and be completed by the end of 2021.

Thursday, January 16, 2020
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Monday, January 13, 2020