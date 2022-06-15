PLAINFIELD — After completing a yearlong inventory of the town’s barns, the Plainfield Historical Society is celebrating the structures with several events this Saturday and with an art exhibit of them at the town hall.
Saturday will begin with a self-guided tour of 12 early Plainfield barns and conclude with a barn dance, Plainfield Historical Society President Jane Stephenson said Wednesday.
The barn tour begins at 10 a.m. with an introduction by John C. Porter, author of “Preserving Old Barns: Preventing the Loss of a Valuable Resource” at Plainfield Town Hall.
During the tour, barn experts Stan Graton and Ian Blackman will give workshops at two of the barns to discuss how they assess the needs of old barns and make plans for restoration.
The main goal of the barn-themed events is to encourage preservation of the structures, Stephenson said.
“The major goal was to raise awareness and try to encourage old barn owners to fix up their barns,” Stephenson said. “They are part of the landscape of the town, part of the agricultural history of the town; we hate to see them go.”
The Plainfield Historical Society has recently completed a yearlong project taking an inventory of all of the town’s barns, she said.
“We identified 235 barns,” she said, with a wide range in age and condition. “We have quite a few new barns in town and they are included in the inventory.”
All of the barns in the inventory were photographed with the help of three local professional photographers who volunteered for the project, she said.
“We’ll have a record of what was standing in 2022,” she said.
The photographers did a beautiful job, she said, and their work as well as several paintings of barns in town will be on display at the town hall from Saturday through July 4.
And finally an “old fashioned barn dance” is planned on Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Riverview Farm. The band Sensible Shoes will be playing live and Martha’s On a Roll food truck as well as Mac’s Maple will be selling food at the dance.
You can buy tickets for the barn tour, barn dance or buy a barn tour box lunch online at phsnh.org. You can also buy tickets for the events at the town hall on Saturday. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m.
Any proceeds from the event will go to support the Plainfield Historical Society.