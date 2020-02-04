Plaistow officials hope to keep circuit court in town as state eyes relocation

PLAISTOW — Town officials are hoping to find a way to keep the Plaistow Circuit Court in town after receiving a letter from the state last month indicating that it would have to move due to numerous building deficiencies at its current location.
The possibility of someday moving the courthouse out of Plaistow has been met with opposition in the past from police and officials in other neighboring communities as well.
A meeting on the transition to a new court location is planned for Feb. 18 at 2:30 p.m. at the Plaistow court and is expected to be attended by police and others impacted by the move.
Plaistow Town Manager Mark Pearson said the town would like to work with the state to find suitable land, possibly on Route 125, to build a new courthouse.
New Hampshire Circuit Court Administrative Judge David King sent a letter dated June 23 to stakeholders of the Plaistow court, including Plaistow selectmen and police chiefs in Atkinson, Danville, Hampstead, Kingston, Newton and Plaistow.
The town owns the building at 14 Elm St. and charges the state $45,648 a year to rent it for the circuit court, which was formerly known as Plaistow District Court and handles misdemeanor cases and violation-level offenses.
The state began leasing the building in 2008.
The most recent lease expired on June 31, 2019, but while the state decided not to renew it — due largely to deficiencies related to the Americans with Disabilities Act — the Department of Administrative Services agreed to a one-year “holdover agreement” that expires on June 30, according to King’s letter.
The New Hampshire Court Accreditation Commission, which oversees the state’s courthouses and determines whether they’re adequate and meet certain standards, voted unanimously on Jan. 10 to recommend that Plaistow selectmen be notified that the building has been “non-accredited.”
“Based on a comprehensive look at the facility, which focused on access and safety issues, the recommendation was to find the courthouse not accredited … It was determined that, given the physical footprint of the building, it is unlikely that several of the most serious deficiencies related to ADA and security issues are capable of being corrected,” King wrote.
The state plans to begin handling Plaistow court cases in a new location beginning on July 1.
One of the biggest concerns for Plaistow is the impact on its police department, which is located almost across the street, if the court moves out of town.
“There are costs to travel to another courthouse for the Plaistow Police Department as well as the other aforementioned police departments. There is also a cost for the Plaistow Police prosecutors to travel to another courthouse that was not included in their current contract. The farther all the communities have to travel affects everyone similarly with (additional) costs from the current location,” Pearson said.
He added that selectmen, the town’s budget committee, and Plaistow residents have expressed their desire to see the court remain in town.
Pearson said there’s town-owned land on Route 125 that could be considered as well as privately owned land that is available on Route 125 that would be large enough to locate a new courthouse.