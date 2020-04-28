The playground at Hampton Beach was hit by vandals just as efforts are underway to spruce it up during the beach closure prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The chains around the gates to the playground were broken sometime last weekend and had to be repaired Tuesday morning, according to Chuck Rage, president of the Hampton Beach Village District.
A flower pot in the area of the Seashell stage was also damaged, Rage said.
Hampton police said they’re investigating a burglary at the Seashell complex on Ocean Boulevard but offered few details about what happened. The case remains under investigation.
According to Deputy Police Chief Dave Hobbs, a passerby reported the incident on April 26.
The break-in and damage is believed to have occurred between the late afternoon of April 25 and the early morning hours of April 26.
Hobbs said only that the damage occurred inside the facility and around the outside of the building and beach area.
“It’s a mixture of damage and some graffiti on the outside,” he said.
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify those responsible.
“Somebody out there knows something about it that might be helpful to us,” Hobbs said. “Right now we’re looking at it as an isolated incident.”
Hobbs said he’s hopeful some businesses in the area may have surveillance cameras that recorded activity around the playground and Seashell stage.
The damage happened after Rage’s children and a couple of neighbors spent part of the weekend painting the playground.
Rage said with the beach closed it’s a good time to get the project done, but he was disappointed to learn about the damaged gates on Sunday.
The Crimeline for the Hamptons is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest or indictment.
Anonymous tips can be made through the Crimeline at 929-1222. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Hampton Police Department at 929-4444.