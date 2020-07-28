A proposal to hold fireworks at Hampton Beach has fizzled.
Less than a week after the endangered piping plover nest that held up the fireworks was removed from the beach, state and local officials have decided that holding the weekly display this summer isn’t a good idea during the coronavirus pandemic.
Hampton Selectman Chuck Rage said the decision was made after the town’s police and fire chiefs discussed the fireworks with state parks officials and agreed that it would be best to hold off at least through Labor Day.
“Maybe in the off-season we can do a few shoots,” said Rage, who is chairman of the commissioners for the Hampton Beach Village District, which traditionally hosts the beach’s summer fireworks.
Officials were concerned about the crowds that the fireworks would attract and trying to ensure that visitors are following social distancing guidelines.
With most fireworks canceled in other communities this year, officials worried that the event could bring even more people to the beach at a time when they’re trying to discourage large crowds by limiting available parking this summer to 50%.
To hold the fireworks, Rage said about 25 to 30% of the beach would have to be cleared of people, which means they would end up being “pushed on top of each other” elsewhere during the display.
The fireworks have also been held around 9:30 p.m. during past summers, but the beach itself has been closing at 9 p.m. because of the pandemic.
“Public safety is the most important concern and drives all of the decisions, including the decision to not have fireworks at this time,” Fire Chief Jameson Ayotte said.
Rage was hopeful that the fireworks might be held once the one remaining unhatched piping plover egg, which was discovered in a nest on the main part of the beach in June, was taken away last week. The nest was built in the area near where the fireworks take place and its location made it impossible for the event to be held as the plovers are protected birds.
“We’re trying to normalize things. I am disappointed, but this year people are just happy they can go to the beach,” Rage said.