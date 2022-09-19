Aerial of St. Joseph Cemetery in Bedford

A portion of the St. Joseph Cemetery has been sold to a developer as a residential subdivision for $2.8 million. The portion sold is to the right near the Bedford/Manchester line.

 Provided by Bedford Planning Department

The Diocese of Manchester has sold 21 acres of the Saint Joseph Cemetery in Bedford to a local builder who plans to turn it into a residential subdivision.

According to Hillsborough County Registry of Deeds records, the property sold for $2.8 million to Brook Hollow Corp., which has Robert S. LaMontagne of LaMontagne Builders of Bedford listed as president. The property is located off Davies and Servant streets near the Manchester border.