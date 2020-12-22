The winners of Portsmouth’s holiday lights contest have been named.
Holiday artistry aficionado Al Bailey won in the best overall display category, Jane Sprague won for most creative display and Nicole Beyer won best classic light display.
Those top three winners will receive $500 gift cards donated by Ricci Lumber, Home Depot or Lowe’s.
The contest, which had 76 entries, was decided by children and teenagers in the city.
“Our judges were absolutely delighted with driving around the city,” Larry Cataldo, Portsmouth Citywide Neighborhood Committee’s transitional chair, said during the virtual city council meeting on Monday.
“We had 10 judges from the age of 21 months to 18 years of age, and the 21-month person, incidentally, when she saw something that was really outstanding, she kind of went crazy, according to the parents.”
Cataldo said the last time they held the contest was nine years ago.
“All the kids had fun. The families had fun, and we look forward to doing it again next year,” committee member Mark Syracusa told the council.
Honorable mentions were awarded to 25 contestants. They will receive gift certificates donated by Pic’n Pay/Hannaford, Irving Oil and Walgreens.
A map pinpointing the homes of the winners will be posted on the city website, cityofportsmouth.com, with an option to download the map in four sections that can each be printed.
The winner of Manchester’s holiday lights contest will be announced Wednesday. A map of participating homes can be found at www.manchesternh.gov.