Proposed Kingston distribution center not an Amazon project, company confirms

After months of speculation, Amazon has confirmed it’s not involved with a proposal to build a massive warehouse and distribution center in Kingston.
The identity of the company that would use the 785,000-square-foot facility remains a mystery, but it won’t be Amazon, according to Katelyn Richardson, a public relations specialist with Amazon Operations.
The plan proposed by 266 Route 125 LLC has been the subject of numerous planning board meetings since it was submitted nearly a year ago.
The size of the proposed building has been reduced from 800,000 to 785,000 square feet to minimize the impact on the nearby Little River.
At a meeting Tuesday night, the board granted its first conditional use permit related to the project, but other permits are needed before the proposal can be considered for full approval.
By a 5-2 vote, the board OK’d a permit that will allow the project to disrupt wetlands. To mitigate the impact, the developer has agreed to purchase additional wetlands in Kingston for preservation.
Conditional use permits are also needed relating to work within the shoreland and aquifer protection districts.
Planning Board Chairman Glenn Coppelman said there are questions whether the project will impact the recharge of the aquifer or degrade the quality of water within the aquifer.
The proposal has generated concerns from neighbors and residents. Many are worried about how it might impact traffic, the environment, groundwater, wildlife, the Little River, and noise from trucks.
The property eyed for the development has been home to a 144,000-square-foot distribution facility known as Sears Logistics Services, which also has a 22,000-square-foot office building.
The plan calls for subdividing the 112-acre parcel into four lots.
Karl Dubay, president of The Dubay Group, an engineering firm working on the project, said one change was to eliminate a planned emergency access from Route 107 -- an idea that had met opposition from nearby residents.
“The overall sentiment from public comment, and even the applicant agreed, it was just best to eliminate that,” Coppelman said.
The planning board plans to continue its discussion Feb. 2, but it’s unlikely that the project will be considered for final approval at that meeting.