Some Merrimack residents are voicing strong opposition to a proposal that would convert a dangerous intersection into a roundabout.
The intersection of Baboosic Lake Road, Turkey Hill Road and Glenwood Lane, as well as the nearby Joppa Road, will be completely reconfigured as part of the project, which is designed to slow traffic and reduce the number of accidents.
“The accidents are increasing in frequency,” said Dawn Tuomala, deputy director of Merrimack’s public works department.
Since 2005, there have been 33 accidents at the intersection, according to Tuomala, explaining most of those crashes were the result of driver error.
To avoid the potential of a fatal accident there, Tuomala said the creation of a roundabout that is about 120 feet in diameter will calm traffic and establish a safer traffic flow.
“This is the entry to the town center, so this will define the town center,” she said, explaining the roundabout will be similar to an existing roundabout on Meetinghouse Road in Bedford.
However, instead of a cobblestone inner circle, a concrete inner circle will be constructed, surrounded by a traditional outer circle.
“Everybody will be at the same speed, and that is the goal,” she said.
Several neighbors attended a public hearing this week to share concerns about the proposal.
“You have got to protect the people in the neighborhood, because what you are doing, you are absolutely altering our lives by this traffic pattern and I don’t like it. It is not right,” said Tom Mayo of 5 Glenwood Lane.
If a roundabout is established, he fears that Glenwood Lane will become a cut through for vehicles trying to avoid the roundabout.
Joe Castronovo of 99 Baboosic Lake Rd. suggested that Glenwood Lane be blocked off with a gate and dead-end.
“I have a problem with this being turned into a one-way,” said Castronovo, explaining he will need to play a “game of chicken” in order to enter his driveway since traffic will be facing him head-on.
Residents questioned whether other alternatives were considered, including adaptive traffic lights, establishing a right-turn-only exit on Turkey Hill Road or making Turkey Hill Road from Baboosic Lake Road going east a right turn only.
“We have been working on this for a number of years,” Kyle Fox, director of the department of public works, said of the reconstruction of the Turkey Hill Road and Baboosic Lake Road intersection.
He said different alternatives were considered, however the roundabout design seemed to be the best scenario to slow traffic speeds. With a roundabout in place, even if there is an accident, it will be less severe because of the reduced speed and angle of the hit, explained Fox.
“I am sure that I am not the only one who feels that this might not be the best solution,” said Steve Dembo of 15 Joppa Rd. He suggested that town-owned property nearby be used to help form a definitive left turn onto Baboosic Lake Road, as well as the addition of a stop sign or blinking light.
Tuomala said all of the concerns and suggestions will be taken into consideration. She is hoping that construction will begin this winter or spring of 2021.