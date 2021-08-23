NEWINGTON — An unidentified contractor was pulled to safety by rescue crews late Monday afternoon after he fell into a massive salt pile on the site of the Sprague Energy River Road terminal.
Newington Fire Chief E.J. Hoyt said the man was successfully extracted using a line and harness lowered from a ladder truck. Earlier, a supply of oxygen was lowered to aid the man’s breathing.
Hoyt could not comment on the man’s condition but did say he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Hoyt estimated the man fell into a void that may have been as deep as 25 feet.
According to Sprague Energy spokesman Shana Hoch, the man is not a Sprague employee but a contractor on site. She said the large covered salt piles are not part of the Sprague Energy operation.
In addition to fire and rescue apparatus, several public works department vacuum trucks, used for sewer and septic removal, were on the scene in case they were needed to remove salt to help facilitate the rescue.
Hoyt said the vacuum trucks were not required, but he confirmed what a public works employee had said earlier, that, at one point, the man was waist-deep in salt.
At least three ladder trucks with bucket towers were deployed as part of the rescue operation.
Hoyt said officials worked through a number of scenarios to ensure the man was extracted safely.