Two Derry women are collaborating to create a mural on the side of the Cask & Vine Restaurant on East Broadway in Derry, and they may incorporate your name or face as part of a crowdfunding incentive.
Alana Wentworth, co-owner of Cask & Vine, Doire Distilling and Daydreaming Brewing Company, met local artist Karen Munday-Lincoln through Munday-Lincoln's husband, who was a restaurant patron, about a year and a half ago.
Since then, they have participated in the Derry Public Arts Committee and the Greater Derry Arts Council. Recently they worked together to paint a Robert Frost poem on the pavement of the nearby rail trail.
Now they’re working on raising money to complete a 48-foot-wide mural that will connect with an existing mural completed last summer by the international muralist group the Walldogs.
Wentworth and Munday-Lincoln presented their plan to the Derry Planning Board at its Aug. 19 meeting, even though it did not require town approval. Board members asked questions and gave unanimous positive feedback.
The first mural showcases many of the town’s most recognizable and historic buildings viewed from the front and placed in a row, though the real buildings are not all together.
The new mural will feature a fictionalized version of historic downtown with additional landmarks, but with a more three-dimensional perspective. Wentworth said it will almost simulate turning a corner from the existing mural.
“For me, I’ve always been interested in history. Derry certainly has a lot and I just wanted to continue that,” Wentworth said.
The project is expected to cost about $5,000, which is about a third of what the original mural cost. Wentworth said they are applying for a facade improvement grant from the town, and hope to raise money selling so-called Spudcrows, which are custom potato-head scarecrows Wentworth and volunteers craft by hand.
A Spudcrow head will cost $10 each and Wentworth said they’ll start selling those in the first week of September.
The more creative rewards include getting donors’ names written on the cobblestones of the painted street for $50, having their pet memorialized in a “pet parade” in a row below the main mural, and including the likeness of the donor as a pedestrian walking through the fictionalized landscape for $200.
The composition of the mural will include Benson Lumber & Hardware, the Robert Frost Farm, and the town’s historic firehouse, which is now the home of Halligan Tavern. There will be a horse-drawn milk cart with the Hood logo on the side and landscaping that will include state symbols like the official state tree, bird and flower.
In the distance, the Presidential Mountain range will be visible with the subtle inclusion of Abenaki symbols. And in the foreground, the mural will prominently feature the MacGregor Horse Fountain, which used to be feet away from the mural’s location but was restored and reinstalled at MacGregor Park last year.
Wentworth envisions the fountain will be a focal point for selfies and is thinking of including a suggested hashtag somewhere on the mural for anyone who wishes to post it on social media. The exact hashtag is still being considered, but Wentworth said she wants to give a nod to the town’s cultural district.