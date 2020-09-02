Epping selectmen shot down a board member’s proposal that would have required other town boards to get their approval first before being allowed to hold in-person meetings in the town hall.
The idea proposed by Selectman Joe Trombley led to a debate at a meeting Monday over whether selectmen should be telling some boards they can meet in person while others can’t as the town meeting room remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It was a suggestion that Town Administrator Gregory Dodge called “ludicrous.”
“We are a town hall. These are elected boards who routinely hold their meetings in town hall. The board pre-COVID has never approved meetings to be held upstairs. We have approved special events, which makes perfect sense to me, but for boards to meet upstairs it should be up to that board…,” he said, adding that selectmen shouldn’t be making the call.
The debate came as the board considered plans to reopen the upstairs meeting room to allow board meetings to be held in person rather than virtually through Zoom, an online program many town and school boards have been using to continue meeting during the pandemic.
The board ultimately voted to reopen the meeting room to all boards for in-person meetings beginning with the next selectmen’s meeting on Sept. 14.
The vote was unanimous, but came only after Trombley made clear that he felt a “soft opening” would be a better approach.
He said he felt upcoming budget committee meetings might be difficult to hold virtually, but that selectmen could allow only some boards to meet in person that it deemed necessary.
“I don’t know if we should just blindly open up every meeting,” he said.
Selectman Cody Belanger agreed with Dodge’s view that selectmen shouldn’t be choosing which boards can meet in person at town hall.
“I’m sorry, that’s not our job description. We can set guidelines that they have to follow. Should they choose not to follow guidelines then, boom, town hall is closed. But I don’t believe that we can do that, sorry,” Belanger said.
Trombley said selectmen could do whatever they want when it comes to town hall.
“It’s our building and we can open and close it as we see fit. We have already proven that," he said. "So if we want to open up the meeting room for meetings that we deem necessary because we have no other choice because their effectiveness and efficiency of doing that meeting is better done in person, then we have absolutely every right to be able to do so.”
Selectman Adam Munguia agreed that selectmen have the authority to shut down the town hall whenever they want, but didn’t support the idea of choosing which boards could meet in person.
He suggested that the best way to handle the reopening was to allow all boards to resume their meetings in person as long as they followed the town’s COVID-19 safety rules for holding the meeting.
“I think that is about the extent that we want to go,” he said.