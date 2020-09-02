Epping selectmen shot down a board member’s proposal that would have required other town boards to get their approval first before being allowed to hold in-person meetings in the town hall.
The idea proposed by Selectman Joe Trombley led to a debate at a meeting Monday over whether selectmen should be telling some boards they can meet in person while others can’t as the town meeting room remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It was a suggestion that Town Administrator Gregory Dodge called “ludicrous.”
“We are a town hall. These are elected boards who routinely hold their meetings in town hall. The board pre-COVID has never approved meetings to be held upstairs. We have approved special events, which makes perfect sense to me, but for boards to meet upstairs it should be up to that board…,” he said, adding that selectmen shouldn’t be making the call.
The debate came as the board considered plans to reopen the upstairs meeting room to allow board meetings to be held in person rather than virtually through Zoom, an online program many town and school boards have been using to continue meeting during the pandemic.
The board ultimately voted to reopen the meeting room to all boards for in-person meetings beginning with the next selectmen’s meeting on Sept. 14.
The vote was unanimous, but came only after Trombley made clear that he felt a “soft opening” would be a better approach.
“I don’t know if we should just blindly open up every meeting,” he said.