Although the Rev. Henry Ward Beecher called Brooklyn, N.Y., his home, the celebrated 19th century minister, orator and abolitionist made seasonal visits for his health to Twin Mountain Village and while there, preached from a rock that bears his name.
As part of the town of Carroll’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the granting of its charter, Beecher will be honored on July 8, at 1 p.m. with the dedication of a New Hampshire Historical Highway Marker at the intersection of US Route 3 and Fieldstone Lane, near the U.S. Post Office.
After the dedication of the “Beecher’s Pulpit” marker, there were will be a reception sponsored by the Omni Mount Washington Resort in the Town Hall Community Room that includes a display by the Twin Mountain-Bretton Woods Historical Society.
In support of the Beecher’s Pulpit marker, 20 citizens, including state Sen. Jeb Bradley of Wolfeboro, petitioned and provided supporting documents to the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, which administers the New Hampshire Historical Highway Markers program.
The marker, according to Shelly Angers, the public information officer for the NH DNCR, which administers the New Hampshire Historical Highway Markers program, will state that since the 1870s a glacial boulder known as “Beecher’s Pulpit” has been named for Beecher.
Beecher is identified as “A Congregationalist clergyman, abolitionist, proponent of women’s suffrage and brother to author Harriet Beecher Stowe,” who is best known for her novel “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” and as someone who “came to the White Mountains to escape seasonal allergies. While a guest at the Twin Mountain House, located near this site, Beecher conducted sermons that sometimes drew crowds over 1,000.”
In their book, “A Biography of Rev. Henry Ward Beecher,” which was released in 2017 as part of the Project Guttenberg series of free electronic books and filed with the DNCR, authors William C. Beecher and Samuel Scoville wrote that Beecher “had a number of subsidiary pulpits. Most prominent of them was the White Mountains.”