A 59-year-old man was killed Wednesday night when he was hit by a car in Rochester.
Emmanuel Labrie of Rochester was walking on Hansonville Road in the area of Oak Street and Gear Road when he was struck by Dakodah Paradis, 25, of Rochester.
Paradis was driving a gray Hyundai Veloster. Police say both men were traveling southbound at the time of the crash.
Emergency personnel were called to the scene at 10 p.m.
Labrie was pronounced dead. Paradis was uninjured.
Capt. Todd Pinkham said on Thursday morning that they are still investigating the crash.
“Impairment does not appear to be a factor for the driver,” Pinkham said.
Paradis was not arrested, Pinkham said.
The area where Labrie was killed was closed for several hours as the Strafford County Regional Accident Reconstruction Team performed their investigation.