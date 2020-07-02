Salem Deputy Chief to promoted to Acting Chief

After a year and a half without a police chief in charge of law enforcement in Salem, Town Manager Chris Dillon appointed Joel Dolan as acting chief effective Wednesday.
Dolan has been the officer in charge since January 2019 and since June 1, 2019 has served as the department’s deputy chief.
Meanwhile the department has been overseen by Administrative Chief Brian Pattullo, a contractor from Municipal Resources Inc., and the former Andover, Mass., police chief. Pattullo has no law enforcement authority in New Hampshire since he is certified in Massachusetts.
Dillon told the Union Leader Wednesday that he has complete confidence in Dolan, especially after seeing him manage the department during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and recent civil unrest related to the killing of George Floyd, police brutality and systemic racism across the country.
“He’s done an amazing job in that position and helped navigate some uncharted waters,” Dillon said of Dolan.
Dolan has been a member of law enforcement for 25 years and has been in Salem since 2003. He has risen through the ranks quickly in the past two years, following a 2018 audit by Kroll Inc. that triggered a leadership shakeup and four criminal investigations into high ranking officers.
Dillon said Dolan’s title will include “acting” until the Board of Selectmen decide whether or not to amend town policy to allow for a police chief to work under an individual employment agreement. Currently, only the town manager has an individual contract.
He said the board will likely discuss it at the next meeting on July 13 or on July 27.
Either way, Dillon said the position is budgeted for a salary of about $140,000 annually. The town manager has the sole power to appoint a chief, and Dolan is empowered with the full rights and authorities granted a police chief under state law.
The appointment will help the department move on and continue to make improvements to its policies, procedures and culture, he said. But Dillon stressed that the issues identified in the Kroll report were not reflective of the department as a whole.
“The men and women at the Salem Police Department are some of the finest that I’ve met,” Dillon said. “The majority of the issues that were brought to light through the Kroll report involve just a few members of the police department.”
Originally, Dillon intended to do a nationwide search.
He said an RFQ was drafted and sent to 15 headhunter agencies. They received three quotes in response at the beginning of April, but Dillon said they were too costly, especially considering the requirements to conduct the search and interview process virtually.
In subsequent weeks, Dillon punted the task to Assistant Town Manager Bill Scott, who worked to chase down other agencies who didn’t respond to the RFQ, while Dillon focused on the immediate needs of day-to-day operations.
By late May, Dillon decided to pivot to an internal search. He said he then began talking to officers in the department to gauge what they wanted to see happen with the agency.
He also sent an online survey to the whole department and some former Salem officers in mid-June, asking them for their thoughts on what it means to be a police officer, what they think the biggest challenges are faced by the department, if they should hire an internal or external candidate for the next chief, what important qualities they’d like to see in a chief and what the next chief should focus on after being appointed.
Dillon said he received 52 responses to-date, with a handful from former officers. Of those still in the department, he estimates 75 percent of respondents wanted an internal candidate.
Pattullo was brought in after the town released former Chief Paul Donovan at the end of 2018 following the publication of a damning 177-page audit report of the police department, which found problems with the department’s culture, internal affairs investigations process and payroll issues.
Dolan, who was then a captain, became officer in charge after former Deputy Chief Robert Morin was placed on administrative leave in January 2019, when the state Attorney General’s office launched a criminal investigation into Morin.
In addition to Morin, three other former and current senior officers, including former Chief Donovan, are still under investigation or in the middle of court proceedings.
Dillon said Pattullo will transition to a part-time consulting position effective Wednesday. Pattullo was originally paid $87 per hour but, after it became clear he was going to stay longer than anticipated, Dillon said, they changed to an annual salary of $180,960 paid on a monthly basis in July 2019.
As of Wednesday, Pattullo has gone back to the hourly contract, Dillon said.
Dolan has a master’s degree in administrative leadership, a bachelor’s in criminal justice and he attended the 238th session of the FBI Academy in Quantico, among several other certifications.