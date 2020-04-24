A former Salem property owner who was court-ordered to pay a $114,125 fine and the town’s legal tab for failing to clean up piles of printer boxes and other debris worked out a deal that will lower the fine to $1,000.
Salem Health Officer Brian Lockard said the town reached an agreement with Michael Bates that will allow him to make payments to pay off the reduced fine and reimburse the $5,421 that the town spent to take him to court.
“I think in reality there was no way we were going to collect that money. He didn’t have the resources and so we worked out a compromise. This way the town’s costs will be reimbursed and he was still penalized,” Lockard said.
Bates was embroiled in a fight with the town over his property at 45 Maclarnon Road after complaints about an estimated 2,000 printer boxes and other materials that piled up around his house.
The town took legal action against Bates in 2018 in an effort to get him to clean up the property.
According to Lockard, Bates bought printers to make a profit on the ink cartridges and recycling the printers, but the market changed and it became costly for him to get rid of them.
The property was foreclosed, auctioned off last June, and cleaned up by the new owner.
The town attempted to slap him with a fine of nearly $228,000, which Bates claimed was unreasonable.
Bates had argued that it was difficult for him to clean up the property right away because he was experiencing problems in his personal and professional lives.
Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Martin Honigberg ruled that the fine sought by the town was too steep, but agreed that $114,125 was more appropriate.
If he doesn’t pay the reduced fine, Lockard said the town could still impose the hefty fine ordered by the court.
“I think it’s in his best interest to pay off what we agreed so he could move on with his life,” Lockard said.
While the town agreed to reduce the fine, Lockard said he feels it still sends a message to the community that rules will be enforced and that court action may be taken.
“The goal is obviously to get the problem corrected so you won’t be penalized if you fail to comply,” he said.