A proposed zoning change for Salem’s Village District area has local developers and town officials at odds.
The proposal, which was discussed at a contentious selectmen’s meeting Monday night, is aimed at creating a downtown-type feel in the Salem Depot area.
The area is made up of five zones, including commercial industrial, residential and a business office district. A Village District option is available to new developers who wish to take advantage of some lessened restrictions on building height, setbacks and parking requirements.
The proposal, a warrant article that will be voted on at the March 9 town election, would replace all of that with a single Village District, Planning Director Ross Moldoff said.
In some cases, the new zoning would be less restrictive, raising maximum building heights from three stories to four, and increasing residential density from 12 units per acre to 20 (30 for workforce housing), Moldoff said.
In other areas, the zone lays out detailed restrictions on things such as pedestrian design, parking, screening, lighting, signage and building design.
One of the more controversial restrictions would be a prohibition against charitable gaming establishments and sex shops. Moldoff said the Lupoli family, owners of the Sal’s Pizza chain and property owners within the proposed zone on North Broadway, are particularly upset because they had previously proposed building a new casino on the property.
“Salem doesn’t have a downtown,” said Gene Bryant, chairman of the town’s Economic Development Action Committee, on Wednesday. “The idea is to start something in the depot that would lead to downtown development.”
The EDAC drafted the article.
Bryant said one of the goals of the zoning change was to incentivize a developer to buy up the parcels within a triangular section of the proposed zone dubbed the Northeast Quadrant to make a downtown-style mixed-use development at the center of town.
But would-be developers are not happy with the plan to make a single, mandatory zone.
“It takes property rights away,” local businessman Mark Gross, a civil engineer, said of the proposal.
Gross said he talked with several business and property owners in the affected zone and said they all described the process as “disappointing” because he said there was insufficient outreach to and input from them.
Selectman Chairman Mike Lyons and Selectmen Jim Keller and Cathy Stacey expressed concerns about the proposal at Monday’s meeting.
Selectman Bob Bryant, Gene Bryant’s brother, said he had traffic concerns but did not see a reason why the article can’t move forward.
Questions were raised about the process that led to the change from the overlay zone to one unified zone.
Gross said he thought the change happened around Christmas, when not many members of the public were paying attention.
Moldoff said during the meeting he believed it happened sometime in late December or early January.
Gene Bryant said Wednesday the change happened late in the process, between October and December, but it was the result of two years of consultations from development experts who said creating a mandatory zone would be the only way to encourage the kind of development EDAC wants to see.
Gene Bryant defended his committee’s work and accused the selectmen of politicizing the proposal after the planning board already approved it.
“Now that it’s become public, it’s become political,” he said.
Stacey, who sits on the EDAC committee as a selectman representative, said she did not recall the EDAC ever voting to approve the final plan before sending it to the planning board.
She said she remembered asking staff for feedback, but said she did not receive it.
Moldoff said during the meeting that he had listed a number of concerns in his feedback to Gene Bryant, including the likely unpopular change from an optional overlay to a mandatory zone, an increase in residential density, which could negatively impact traffic in the area, and the restrictions prohibiting casinos and sex shops.
Moldoff said those issues would likely invite a protest petition against the article.
Lyons and Keller believed it would more likely invite litigation against the town.
“A lot of people’s property rights are being taken away, or are at risk of being taken away,” Lyons said.
Lyons said he was concerned because a potential legal challenge against this proposed warrant would be defended not just by EDAC but by the Board of Selectmen as well.