GOFFSTOWN – U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders didn't sing Woodie Guthrie’s “Which Side Are You On?,” but he nonetheless emphasized that question will be at the heart of this year’s race for the White House.
Sanders, the speaker at the final installment of the New England Council’s Politics and Eggs series on Friday, used the opportunity to highlight endemic corruption and inequality throughout the American political system.
In railing at the money-driven dysfunction of politics, Sanders did not spare Democratic opponents. He cited Michael Bloomberg's vast wealth and Pete Buttigieg's primary-leading number of contributions from billionaire donors, according to a recent Forbes magazine article.
Ultimately, Sanders questioned whether his fellow candidates would be able to stand up to special interest groups that harm the American people after taking money from those same interests.
Still, Sanders tempered his criticism of fellow Democrats, referring to most of them as friends and vowing that he and all of the other candidates will ultimately support any Democratic nominee against incumbent President Donald Trump in November.
Sanders called Trump a corrupt, pathological liar, a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe and a religious bigot. At the same time, he said those things did not matter to the top one percent of the country Trump has helped over the past few years.
Although Sanders avoided mentioning Trump for most of the program, he said that any differences he has with the other Democratic candidates pale in comparison to those they all have with Trump, whom he referred to as dangerous.
“The disservice that (Trump) does to our own country and to the people of the world is incalculable,” he said.
Sanders also slung scorn at Republican senators, calling their support of smaller government hypocritical in the face of their support of more regulations over women’s reproductive rights.
“Republicans want to deregulate everything and get government out of the lives of people, unless you are a woman,” he said.
He chastised the Republican Party as a whole for what he says is their efforts to disenfranchise younger voters, voters of color and working people, implying that Republicans are afraid they cannot run on their own ideas.
“If I cannot win an election on my ideas, then I shouldn’t win the election,” he said.
If elected, Sanders said on Day One he would reverse Trump’s immigration policies and reinstitute the DACA program, take marijuana out of the controlled substance act and award federal contracts only to companies that pay at least $15 an hour.
He also told the crowd about initiatives he planned to undertake to lower pharmaceutical prices, lower housing prices and address climate change.
Responding to an audience question about whether Sanders’ policies would create a repeat of the Labour Party’s recent election defeat in the United Kingdom, Sanders said Trump actually fears him. He also said it will take the largest turnout in American history to win the election.
Sanders received a warm response from the crowd, which included several undecided voters.
New England college's Noah Baum, who has been to about 15 events during primary season, is unlikely to vote for Sanders, though he thought he made a good case Friday. Baum said he is torn between Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
"Right now every Democrat has to understand that this is the biggest election of our lifetime and hopefully independents will come across the aisle and vote our way,” Baum said.
However, he disagreed with the sentiment behind the question about the Labour Party, stating that he and other Democrats will support whoever the Democratic nominee is in November.
However, that sentiment was not universal. Even Sanders’ belief that all Americans will have to be on one side or the other in the quest for economic justice was not universal, at least according to
Mark Stevens, of Goffstown, said he is on the fence and could vote for Sanders or Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet.
“I’m registered Democrat, but that doesn’t mean necessarily that I couldn’t vote Republican. I’d have to take a greater look at it before I make a decision,” he said.