The Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette (copy)

The Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in Enfield.

 Provided by the Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette

The Catholic religious order that owns the Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in Enfield accepted an offer Tuesday to sell the property back to the local Shaker community that it bought it from in 1928, the provincial superior said.

The purchase price will be disclosed at closing, which is set to occur shortly before the Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette of North America close the shrine Oct. 1, said the Very Rev. William V. Kaliyadan, M.S., the provincial superior.