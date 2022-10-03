Site work has begun on a new gas station on Edward J. Roy Drive in Manchester, which was opposed by residents in the Wellington Hill neighborhood as the planning board weighed its decision.
A building permit was issued last month for the project at 55 Edward J. Roy Drive, which includes a 6,500-square-foot convenience store, coffee shop, deli and 12 fueling pumps. The planning board approved the conditional use permit in June 2020, which came three years and one lawsuit after a similar proposal for the same site was pitched to city officials.
The board denied original plans by Z-1 Express in Bedford in March 2018.
The latest plan passed with conditions requiring the hours of operation be limited to between 4 a.m. and 11 p.m., and ‘Do Not Block’ signage be painted onto the pavement in front of the first easterly driveway on Edward J. Roy Drive.
The gas station will only have access from Edward J. Roy Drive, according to the plan. Z-1 agreed to drop the number of pumps from 16 to 12 and build new sidewalks.
Lawyers representing the developer had asked Alderman-at-Large Joe Kelly Levasseur and Ward 6 Alderman Elizabeth Moreau to disqualify themselves because they were followers of a Facebook page called “Wellington Hill Area Residents,” which formed late in 2017, in opposition to the project.
Attorneys argued if Levasseur had disqualified himself prior to the initial 3-3 vote, the project would have passed that night.
In a ruling dated Oct. 29, 2019, Judge Amy Messer wrote the evidence “strongly indicates” Levasseur made up his mind before deliberations took place.
Lawyer Roy Tilsley said Monday no timetable has been established to complete the project. “Our hope is to move forward as quickly as possible.”