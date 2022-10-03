Service station off Edward Roy Drive

The land on the right is the proposed site of a gas station complex off Edward J. Roy Drive and Wellington Road, near Interstate 93’s Exit 8 in Manchester. The entrance will be on Edward J. Roy Drive. 

 DAVID LANE/Union Leader File

Site work has begun on a new gas station on Edward J. Roy Drive in Manchester, which was opposed by residents in the Wellington Hill neighborhood as the planning board weighed its decision.

A building permit was issued last month for the project at 55 Edward J. Roy Drive, which includes a 6,500-square-foot convenience store, coffee shop, deli and 12 fueling pumps. The planning board approved the conditional use permit in June 2020, which came three years and one lawsuit after a similar proposal for the same site was pitched to city officials.