Winni Dip

LACONIA — It was brief, and depending on whom you talked to, the water was either bone-chilling cold or delightfully pleasant, but what was indisputable Sunday is that the in-person Winni Dip to benefit the Special Olympics New Hampshire is back.

Held at the beach of the Margate Resort on Paugus Bay, the 2023 Winni Dip, while also offering a do-it-yourself option, is a departure from the all DIY format of 2021 and 2022.