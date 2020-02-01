While the San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo once played for the hometown team, New Hampshire residents are counting on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl — at least when it comes to legal sports betting.
According to DraftKings, the state’s only sanctioned digital sports book, 60% of Granite Staters betting on the big game have picked the Chiefs to win. The amount of money wagered also favors the Chiefs. DraftsKings does not release how many bets have been placed, according to company spokesman Parker Winslow.
But “there is more action on Kansas City,” he said.
The state launched sports betting Dec. 30. Right now, bets can be placed online and on mobile devices. The Super Bowl is expected to have significant activity.
The American Gaming Association estimates nearly 26 million nationwide — 3 million more than last year — will wager approximately $6.8 billion on the NFL championship game, according to a news release.
This is the second Super Bowl since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalized sports betting in 2018. More than $17 billion has been legally wagered on sports after the ruling, according to the association.
Since its launch in New Hampshire at the end of December, more than 29,100 users have registered in New Hampshire and wagered more than $17.3 million, according to the NH Lottery.
Gov. Chris Sununu placed the first ceremonial bet on the first day, putting $82 on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl. (That’s not going happen). Now bets are being placed on whether Pats quarterback Tom Brady will stay or go this offseason.
The state brought in more than $1.2 million in its first months to go toward education. The state splits DraftKings profits on the bets.
“The Patriots may not be playing in this year’s Super Bowl, but that is not stopping New Hampshire from winning big,” Sununu said in a statement.
Charlie McIntyre, executive director of the NH Lottery, said the state worked hard to launch the app six months early, which allowed the state to profit from the NFL playoffs.
“I don’t think the (state Legislature) thought we would launch this fast and we did,” he said.
McIntyre and Sununu have estimated the state could net $10 million in profit from sports wagering in its first year. That would amount to nearly 10% of the $106.5 million the lottery contributed to the state education fund after a record-breaking sales year in fiscal 2019.
“I think we are going to be well ahead of that,” McIntyre said.
The two biggest days so far came during the NFL playoffs with more $1 million in wagering each day.
“I certainly think some of it has to do with the NFL,” McIntyre said of the early success. “But I think there was a significant pent-up demand for sports betting that was being done in illegal markets and is now being done legally with regulations.”
He also expects a spike for college basketball during March Madness and other major sporting events. However, state law does not allow wagers to be placed on college teams from the state or college games taking place within state lines.
For the Super Bowl, the most popular “prop bets,” or wagers on specific events, through DraftKings in New Hampshire are for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to win MVP and for him to have over 30.5 rushing yards, Winslow said.
As of Friday, if someone bet $100 on Mahomes being named MVP they’d receive $215.
DraftKings offers more than 400 betting options for Super Bowl LIV, which takes place today at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Some prop bets have little to do with the actual game.
What color will the Gatorade shower be? Purple? Red? Yellow/Green? Or Water/Clear?
Some of the pre-game hype also gets a lot of action. Will any scoring drive take less time than the singing of the National Anthem by Demi Lovato?
DraftKings Sportsbook, launched in 2018, operates under state regulations in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
The company only operated in New Jersey during last year’s Super Bowl.
Without the Patriots in the Super Bowl, bets have been pretty balanced, McIntyre said, and activity will likely pick up closer to the game.
“I think people who bet like to wait until the last minute to bet,” he said. “They like to wait for all the information to come in; they want to make sure Patrick Mahomes didn’t get a hangnail last night.”