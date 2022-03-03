JAFFREY — After a two-year hiatus, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is returning to Jaffrey’s Main Street and will be the kickoff event for an eight-day Irish Festival.
“There is nothing better than a St. Patrick’s Day parade,” Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of the Park Theatre, said Thursday. “And there is nothing better than Irish entertainment around St. Patrick’s Day.”
The parade was first held in 2018, he said, and then again in 2019, organized by various groups in town, including the Park Theatre. The parade was wildly popular, he said.
“According to police, we had enough people lined up along the parade route to become the second-largest parade in the state, next to Manchester,” Jackson said.
However, COVID-19 forced the parade to be put on hold for the past two years.
“We started planning more than six months ago to get ready for this one,” Jackson said, adding that the Park Theatre has taken over full management of the parade and along with the parade has planned an eight-day festival.
Jackson said initially they just wanted to book some Irish acts at the theater around the parade but it soon grew into what they are calling “The Shamrock Festival.”
The parade is planned to take place Saturday, March 12 at 2 p.m. at St. Patrick Church and move downtown on Main Street.
Master bagpiper Mark Polifrone of Marlborough and parade marshal Jimmy Quinn will lead the parade, Jackson said. It will include floats, music and dancing.
The Pipes & Drums of NHSCOT will also be part of the parade along with the Knights of Columbus carrying a statue of St. Patrick, the Conant, Mascenic and Monadnock Regional high school marching bands, and the Flying Irish Dancers from Ashby, Mass.
The parade will be broadcast live from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on radio station WKNE.
At 8 p.m. on the evening of the parade, March 12, the Shamrock Festival continues with a performance by Grammy winner and co-founder of Celtic Woman, Máiréad Nesbitt. She will perform with the locally based Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio, Jackson said. Tickets are $40.
Throughout the week the theater plans to screen several Irish movie classics including “In the Name of The Father,” “Barry Lyndon,” “The Butcher Boy” and “Michael Collins.”
On Sunday, March 13, at 4 p.m., best-selling Irish novelist Olive Collins will discuss her books and hold a discussion. The Flying Irish Dancers will also perform at the event. Tickets for this combined event are $6.
Then on Thursday, March 17, at 8 p.m. comedian Mike Donovan will headline the Monad Knock-Knock stand-up “green edition.” Tickets are $12.
On Friday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m., Téada, the leading traditional band from Ireland, will perform. Reserved tickets are $29, $35 and $39.
The festival concludes Saturday, March 19, at 7:30 p.m. with the Chris Fitz Band from Boston. All tickets are $20 and are general admission.
“It’s our hope that we are going to be doing this for years to come and for the festival to become a destination for New Englanders to come up and visit the region in March,” Jackson said. “It is a destination of fun in terms of music and dance and comedy and food. It’s all very Irish.”
For more information and the schedule go online at theparktheatre.org. You can call the box office at (603) 532-8888.
The theatre is located at 19 Main Street in Jaffrey. Masks are mandatory at all Park Theatre events.
The Park Theatre is also seeking volunteers to help with the parade as well as the concerts, movies and other events. Volunteers are welcome to watch the shows they work at no charge depending on available seats. You can sign up at www.theparktheatre.org or call (603) 532-9300.