Laconia State School

On the market several times, the state seemingly has a preferred buyer for the former Laconia State School, who is proposing to build nearly 2,000 units of housing on the 217-acre parcel.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

LACONIA — Although their identity is being withheld pending final approval by the Governor and Executive Council, the preferred and presumptive buyer of the former Laconia State School property is proposing to build nearly 2,000 units of housing there.

Located on the west side of North Main Street, which is also known as New Hampshire Route 106, the 217-acre parcel was home to the Laconia State School.