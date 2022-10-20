LACONIA — Although their identity is being withheld pending final approval by the Governor and Executive Council, the preferred and presumptive buyer of the former Laconia State School property is proposing to build nearly 2,000 units of housing there.
Located on the west side of North Main Street, which is also known as New Hampshire Route 106, the 217-acre parcel was home to the Laconia State School.
The property was subsequently home of the NH Department of Correction’s Lakes Region Facility prison, which closed in 2009 and re-located inmates to a new facility in Berlin; and is currently home to Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid and a state 911 call center.
When the property is sold, possibly in six months, those entities would move to a new building that the state would erect about a half mile away.
On Wednesday, Charlie Arlinghaus, commissioner of the state Department of Administrative Services, shared some information during a presentation at Laconia City Hall in which it was announced that the Governor and Executive Council had a finalist for sale of the property.
And, without naming names, Arlinghaus and others then shared some of the presumptive buyer’s vision for the land, which is blessed with outstanding views of Lake Opechee and Gunstock Mountain to the east and Lake Winnisquam to the west.
Attendees at City Hall and via a live YouTube feed were also informed that if they wanted to comment, they needed to do so by Oct. 26 via email to rpdas@das.nh.gov.
According to the presentation, the developer wants to create “a self-sustaining village” that is inclusive of the greater Laconia community and is a place where “the only gate on the property is to the public dog park.”
The village would have residents of all ages and income levels who would reside in 1,308 units of mixed housing — single family, duplex and triplex homes, townhouses, condominiums — with 120 dedicated workforce apartments.
Additionally, the village would have 360 independent-living homes for seniors and 200 assisted care units, and 200,000 square feet of commercial/retail space.
The village would retain at least 50% of the existing open space for recreation; have a pharmacy and offer urgent medical care and childcare; and include a 250-room resort and conference center.
The developer proposed a zip-line; climbing walls; nature trails and snowmobile trails; as well as “a grand field” for community events; “glamping” sites for upscale camping; and an entertainment venue, but not one that would compete with Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in nearby Gilford.
Arlinghaus pointed out the obvious: the sale of the Laconia State School property “is something that people have looked at for decades.”
For much of that time, the City of Laconia wanted to buy the land, and at one point even offered exactly what the state was asking for it.
That strain between the city and state was touched upon by Arlinghaus when he said, “We want to do something that’s in the best interest of the city and in the best interest of the state. We’re not separate entities.”
Dean Trefethen, who is Laconia’s planning and code director, said a mixed-use development had always been the plan for the Laconia State School property.
There was “very little” hazardous waste found on the property, he said, and no biohazards, nor petroleum hazards, and “That is very good news.”
Once the property is sold by the state, and is on the Laconia municipal tax roll, the new owner will be subject to Laconia’s zoning and planning regulations in developing it, said Trefethen, who expected extensive give-and-take between the owner/developer and the city on the final plans.
While the development does have an affordable housing component, that component “is not, repeat, is not Section 8,” he said. “This is not low-rent housing,” Trefethen continued, but housing that at $200,000 to $250,000 per unit is “affordable” for public employees, like teachers and firefighters, who work in Laconia, but can’t afford a home there.
On Thursday, Trefethen said some of the 40 structures on the state school property have architectural value and may be rehabilitated.
Asked about the significance of what is being proposed, he replied that it is “By and far, the biggest development prospect currently and since Urban Renewal.”