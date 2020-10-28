Strip club prank sign still up after removal effort fails

A sign promoting plans to build a strip club, which was placed at a busy intersection in Epping as part of a prank, remains in place after a failed effort to get it removed.
Michael Fecteau brought in a bucket truck Tuesday afternoon to try to reach the sign posted on a utility pole near his property at the corner of routes 27 and 125, but the truck got stuck and had to be towed out.
“I couldn’t reach it with my bucket truck. It’s in a gully so it’s very difficult to get a vehicle in,” he said.
The sign that reads, “Opening Soon: Simple Pleasures Gentlemen’s Club,” has been the talk of the town since it appeared Monday morning.
Fecteau owns seven acres of undeveloped commercial land at the intersection and believes a friend likely stuck the sign on the nearby utility pole as a joke.
The pole is owned by Consolidated Communications and is in the state’s right-of-way, Fecteau said.
It’s not clear whether Fecteau is the owner of the land where the pole is located, but he said he agreed to try to take down the sign as a “courtesy” after the town contacted him on Monday and asked him to remove it.
“There’s no way I’m climbing a ladder to try to take it down,” he said. “It’s not my responsibility to take the sign down that I didn’t put up.”
The sign removal may have to wait until Consolidated Communications is able to come out to transfer wires from the old pole where the sign was attached to a new pole that was recently installed.
The prank has attracted lots of attention from local residents and passing drivers. Some figured out quickly that it was a joke, but others fell for it and called town hall to ask officials if the town had approved such a plan.
Town Administrator Gregory Dodge confirmed that there is no plan for a strip club, and Fecteau also said that while he would like to develop his property at the intersection, he has no specific plan for it yet.
But the prank has raised questions about the town’s regulations on adult entertainment businesses if such a proposal is made in the future.
According to the zoning rules, “adult uses” and “sexually oriented” businesses are allowed in the town’s Industrial-Commercial and Highway-Commercial Zones along Route 125 from the Brentwood town line north to Fogg and Coffin roads.
Such businesses are only allowed with a special exception and approval comes with several restrictions.
Among other things, they’re not allowed within Epping’s designated Drug-Free School Zone, within 1,000 feet of the property line of a church, cemetery, school or day-care center, or within 500 feet of a residential structure.
They also can’t be located more than 300 feet from the front property line.
“If something like that came in it would have to be dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s and obeying every letter of the law. That’s not something we would treat casually because that would be affecting the town’s image,” said Joseph Foley, chairman of the town’s planning board.
Foley has served on the board for many years and said he can’t recall any proposals for an adult business in Epping.