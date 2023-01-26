LANCASTER -- Six months after a truck driver -- misguided by GPS -- struck and damaged the height-restricted span, repairs have begun to the Mechanic Street Covered Bridge over the Israel River.
Holderness-based Arnold M. Graton Associates is doing the work, which is expected to take about three weeks.
On Thursday, Graton said the effort began a day earlier, but are being slightly delayed as the company continues to dig out its equipment from the more than a foot of snow that fell in the Holderness area last Sunday into Monday, and which was topped with several inches of slush on Wednesday/Thursday.
On July 11, around 2:30 p.m., a box truck from Massachusetts was headed to make a delivery at nearby Weeks Medical Center when the driver, following the GPS in his vehicle, took a short cut off U.S. Route 2 onto Mechanic Street, rather than traveling an eighth of a mile further north and turning onto Middle Street.
To the dismay and surprise of Town Manager Benjamin Gaetjens-Oleson -- whose office is located in Town Hall at the intersection of Route 2 and Mechanic Street and who in his tenure has observed numerous over-sized vehicles go east on Middle Street before turning back when they came to the bridge -- the truck entered the bridge, struck multiple rafters and kept going.
The driver was apprehended by Lancaster police shortly thereafter and on Wednesday Gaetjens-Oleson said the town’s insurer, PRIMEX, remains in contact with the driver’s insurer to cover the cost of repairs to the bridge.
Gaetjens-Oleson has previously said that the driver told police that his GPS told him to turn onto Mechanic Street and to go over the bridge, which was originally built in the 1780s. The current bridge was erected in 1862 and has signs at both ends stating that it is open to passenger vehicles only and that is has a height limit of eight feet.
Graton on Thursday said his company, which has a half century of experience in building, maintaining and repairing covered bridges, repairs two vehicle-damaged bridges a year; the Mechanic Street Covered Bridge is its first of 2023.
Luckily, “the Mechanic Street Bridge is in good shape, generally,” he said. “This is an unfortunate accident, but there’s no permanent damage.”
Graton said his employees, Ben Spence and Don Walker, replaced one of the horizontal tie beams on the Mechanic Street Bridge on Wednesday “and still have another one to put on.”
“It’s a little tricky because of the way they’re framed into the bridge,” he said of the tie beams, which have to be measured carefully before lifted into place.
“You don’t get a second chance” to install the tie beams, said Graton, so the process “takes a little longer.”
While widely appreciated for their craftsmanship, practicality and cost vs. that of a conventional steel-and-concrete bridge, covered bridges in the Granite State in recent years have been under assault by vehicles whose drivers refused to believe their eyes as to height restrictions, and some of whom instead let their GPS units guide them.
Just before Christmas 2020, the driver of a Hino box truck seriously damaged the Blair Covered Bridge over the Pemigewasset River in Campton after he followed his GPS but disregarded multiple warning signs.
Some 50 miles to the northeast, the Jackson Covered Bridge over the Ellis River, which is also known as the Honeymoon Bridge, was damaged last September by a hit-and-run SUV driver.
Prior to that, on June 1, 2022, the Jackson Covered Bridge was struck by a tractor-trailer, whose driver questioned what his GPS was telling him, but, who, after a call to his corporate headquarters in Texas, was told to abide by the GPS.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation said the June 1 strike was the fifth time the Jackson Covered Bridge had been hit in the past five years.
“It’s hard to do anything to protect a covered bridge,” said Graton, without spoiling its esthetic charm, which he called its “picture-taking capabilities.”
When covered bridges are hit by inattentive or ignorant drivers, “It gives us some work,” said Graton, “but it also discourages people from saving covered bridges.”
“I would just as soon build new bridges or do maintenance on bridges,” he summed up, rather than clean up after someone’s poor decision making.