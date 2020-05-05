SWANZEY -- The Zoning Board of Adjustment rejected a developer’s request for a special exception to build a 76-unit senior housing apartment complex off Route 32 near the Dillant-Hopkins Airport.
Matthew Bachler, Swanzey’s director of Planning & Economic Development, said the board ruled that the Avanru Development Group’s proposal for the project failed on the grounds that the complex would not be appropriate for the location, and that it would reduce the value of the property in the neighborhood.
“At this point, they cannot move forward without a special expedition approval,” Bachler said.
Jack Franks, president and CEO of the Walpole-based Avanru Development Group, said his company is still considering the next step. Under state law, Avanru has 30 days to request a rehearing, though Franks did not say for certain if the company would pursue that course of action.
“We respectfully disagree with the decision that was made by the ZBA, Franks said. “We’ll carefully review all of the records.”
Avanru initially wanted to put a 99-unit complex on the 2.5-acre site before bringing the number down to 76, according to town records. Franks said the original, larger plan would have required more parking than could be fitted onto the property.
The project was to be affordable housing for people 62 or older. The complex would have had a 21,000-square-foot footprint at the site.
The project garnered a large opposition from residents living near the site, with 70 to 80 people showing up at the ZBA meetings in person earlier this year, and just as many attuning through the online Zoom meetings.
Franks said he appreciates the concerns about the project, but affordable housing is something that is in short supply in New Hampshire, and his project would have helped alleviate that shortage.
“There is a statewide vacancy of less than 1 percent, it is imperative that housing developments like ours move forward,” he said.
Late last year, Avanru opened a 22-unit affordable housing project in Walpole.