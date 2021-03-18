Despite opposition from dozens of residents, Swanzey’s Zoning Board of Appeals gave Avanru Development Group the go-ahead on an 84-unit apartment complex.
Avanru President Jack Franks said that once the project goes through the town’s planning process, with public hearings before the Planning Board, he hopes to break ground on the Route 10 lot at the corner of Perry Road this summer.
“Earliest would be August, providing we get Planning Board approval in April,” Franks said.
Many residents who live at the nearby Cobble Hill Pines condominium development, near the proposed Avanru site, voiced their opposition to the project, with 33 of them signing onto a letter voicing concerns about the potential noise issues, pedestrian safety and home values.
“We have not been given the time or funds to hire a formal assessment of the property values at Cobble Hill Pines and the impact this may have, however we are unanimous that if this development occurs it will be a serious obstacle in our ability to sell our homes on Perry Lane. We already have homeowners who say they would not have bought their home here if they had known this was imminent,” the letter states.
A real estate appraiser hired by Avanru, Daniel Weaver, told the board there will be no negative impact on area real estate values.
“The proposed multi-family use has evidenced on a local, regional, and national level to have no negative influence on property values in a community, and the demand for smaller housing options can well support the proposed development,” Weaver said.
In another case, the ZBA is appealing last year’s ruling from Cheshire Superior Court Judge David Ruoff in a lawsuit brought by Franks.
Ruoff vacated the board’s decision to deny an appeal on a special exemption hearing on Avanru’s proposal to build a 76-unit senior housing complex near the Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport, saying that the board gave too much weight to public sentiment opposed to the development.