Nashua officials have approved a payment in lieu of taxes for the Bronstein redevelopment project, which will add nearly 160 affordable housing units to the city’s landscape.
“As everyone knows, we have a housing crisis here in the city, particularly for those who are on the lower end of the economic spectrum,” said Mayor Jim Donchess.
Aldermen last week unanimously approved the agreement, which will provide about a 50% tax discount until 2038.
Under the agreement, the developer is not required to pay taxes during 2022, 2023 or 2024. Starting in 2025, the developer will be charged $225,000 with a 3% escalator each year until 2038.
In addition, the city has agreed to provide the developer $700,000 in HOME funds, waive school impact fees up to $125,000, waive building permit fees up to $100,000 and waive wastewater fees up to $60,000; the city will also complete paving and other road improvements along Myrtle Street.
“I think, all in, given the need of people in the city for housing, given the economic struggles that many are undergoing and given the kind of sorry state (of) Bronstein, the site could be in better shape. This would definitely improve it,” Donchess said.
Under the redevelopment plan, the Bronstein apartments, currently a 48-unit public housing facility, will be demolished next year and replaced with 206 units of affordable housing and 10 units of market-rate housing.
The Nashua City Planning Board recently approved the project, which includes four four-story apartment buildings at the corner of Central and Pine streets. The Nashua Housing and Redevelopment Authority has partnered with Boston Capital to redevelop the Bronstein parcel.
There are no property taxes paid on the Bronstein apartments as they are managed by the Nashua Housing and Redevelopment Authority, a nonprofit organization. However, since a private developer is now associated with the redevelopment, the payment in lieu of taxes agreement was negotiated, explained Donchess.
“This project would be a big step forward,” he said, maintaining the number of homeless individuals in the city has climbed and residents are struggling to pay their rent.
In addition, he said the city’s vacancy rate is less than 1%, which is driving rents even higher.
Alderwoman Shoshanna Kelly said earlier that Nashua should do its best not to concentrate poverty in select areas of Nashua.
“But, this is step one of a much bigger plan,” she said, supporting the public-private partnership to redevelop Bronstein.
Among the new affordable housing units at Bronstein, 34 will be offered to families with 80% of the average median income, 90 units will be offered to families with 60% of the average median income and 70 units will be reserved for families with 30% of the average median income.