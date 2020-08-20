The pastor of a traveling Christian tent revival that arrived in New Ipswich last week said Tuesday that his event is abiding by the state’s masking orders despite videos showing no masks being worn.
Torben Sondergaard acknowledged Thursday that the videos his church is posting to Facebook and YouTube show people not wearing masks, but contends he is still within the letter of the law.
“We were only 80 people that day,” Sondergaard stated in a Facebook message responding to a question about the video.
Sondergaard did not respond to multiple follow-up questions about the event and the masking ordinance.
Gov. Chris Sununu issued the order last week, before the tent revival began. Sununu’s order aims to cut down the spread of COVID-19 and requires people in gatherings of more than 100 attendees to wear face coverings.
Sununu’s order places the onus of enforcement first on local police. New Ipswich Police Chief Timothy Carpenter said Thursday he and his officers have not gone to the Locke Road property to enforce the mask ordinance because he has yet to receive a complaint about the tent revival.
Carpenter said the controversy over the event being discussed on town Facebook pages do not constitute a formal complaint. He said he does not have time to monitor Sondergaard’s social media activity to see if there is a potential violation.
“I’m not going to sit around and spend my day scrubbing social media,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter and other town officials have been in contact with state authorities about how to potentially enforce Sununu’s order, he said. Carpenter said he is not going to solicit complaints about the group.
“If we were to get any complaint we would go and look at it on a case-by-case basis,” Carpenter said. “We will enforce the governor’s ordinance.”
Sondergaard brought his evangelical church to the United States after claiming he was being persecuted in his home country of Denmark. Sondergaard did not respond to a request he provide an example of the alleged persecution.
Sondergaard founded The Last Restoration Church as a non-profit in 2019 in Florida, according to public records. While the church is listed as having a Jupiter, Fla., address, Sondergaard lists a North Carolina address as his home.
Records show that an amendment to the organization’s charter which would allow the Last Restoration to pay service fees to members like Sondergaard, failed to go into effect in December 2019 because the church bounced the check used to pay the filing fee.
The church lists itself as a 501 c 3 non-profit corporation but has not yet to make its 2019 tax returns public, as required by law.