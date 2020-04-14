LACONIA -- A proposal by the owners of The Dive, a floating restaurant based at Weirs Beach to spend $100,000 to build a dock it would pay to lease and ultimately give to the city received a cool reception from local leaders.
Betsy Sullivan who owns the restaurant built atop a barge, with her fiance Jamison Merriam, said the couple have six kids between them, four of which work 40 to 60 hours a week at The Dive which has been leasing private dock space at the Winnipesaukee Pier.
Numerous customers of the business told the council its popularity comes from the lake view, its sectional coach seating and atmosphere that blends potted palms with propane fireplaces when nights get cool coupled with the quality of its food.
The business, Sullivan said, employs more than 50 people who all live within a half hour drive. The main demographic of their customer base is those between 40 and 70 years old. They comfortably seat 70 to 75 people on the two-level barge.
“It’s family friend, not a club or a party zone,” Sullivan stressed.
Councilor Bob Hamel thought the proposed $250 monthly rental rate to be paid from May to October was low, noting a private boat slip on the lake costs $3,000 to $4,000 annually.
Sullivan said the couple put all of their retirement savings into launching the business and were trying to come up with $100,000 to build a dock that would revert to city ownership in 20 years, but agreed the lease fee was negotiable.
Councilor Henry Lipman said he fielded a number of calls last summer from long time Weirs Beach residents who complained that the enjoyment of their property was lessened by the nearby docking of The Dive. He asked Sullivan what they would do differently to try and lessen the impact.
According to Sullivan, there were only three noise complaints ever made to police and that all were unfounded. She believes neighbors initially complained about the barge impeding their view of the lake and were advised that the city doesn’t own the vista. Neighbors then changed their tactic and complained of noise, she said.
“We play ambient music. We are a restaurant, not a bar like Big House or Tower Hill Tavern,” she said.
Under the terms of the proposal, The Dive would get the needed state approvals to build a dock equipped with electricity, water and a marine pump out. An initial ten-year lease agreement with the city would include two five-year renewal options.
State Rep. Charlie St. Clair said he thought it was a good business proposition for the city.
“They’re willing to make a very big investment. If it works out great, if not they leave and the dock stays,” he said.
“I don’t think this was ever an issue about the music but the view. I think this is a wonderful compromise,” said William Kenison a Weirs Beach resident for 62 years.
“I have no doubt that you do an excellent job with your customers. In terms of working with the city and the neighbors, not so much,” commented Councilor Henry Lipman who earlier asked City Manager Scott Myers to recount the litigation that was filed by The Dive.
The conflict arose after City Planner Dean Trefethen determined the business was violating the zoning ordinance and site plan review regulations asserting that the use of the pier at 263 Lakeside Ave. had been expanded by more than 500 sq. ft. without site plan review by the planning board.
Multiple people many regular visitors from out of state told the council that they were smitten with The Dive. They cited the unique atmosphere, friendly and attentive staff, the quality of food and the friendships they created with other customers and urged them to support the proposal.
Sherry Moore said she and her husband Tim, have been living on an island on Lake Winnipesaukee for more than 20 years and hadn’t visited Weirs Beach in 15 years because it had nothing to offer. That all changed with the arrival of The Dive.
“The food and atmosphere is great. We’re in our mid-60s and love the mix of people and the social atmosphere. I don’t like loud and it’s never been that way,” she said.
Lipman said for him to support entering into a business relationship with The Dive they would need to follow city ordinances and drop the litigation.
“We’re the host city. We deserve to be treated as well as their customers,” he said.