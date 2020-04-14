LACONIA -- A proposal by the owners of a floating Weirs Beach restaurant to spend $100,000 to build a dock received a cool reception from local leaders.
According to the proposal, the owners would pay to lease the dock and ultimately give to the city. The owners have been leasing private dock space at the Winnipesaukee Pier.
Betsy Sullivan, who owns The Dive restaurant built atop a barge with her fiance, Jamison Merriam, argued that the restaurant is a popular attraction and asset to the area.
She said the couple have six kids between them, four of whom work 40 to 60 hours a week at the restaurant.
Many customers of the business told the council that its popularity comes not only from the qualify of its food but from the lake view, its sectional couch seating and atmosphere that blends potted palms with propane fireplaces when nights get cool.
The business, Sullivan said, employs more than 50 people who all live within a half-hour drive. Their main customer demographic is people 40 to 70 years old. The business comfortably seats 70 to 75 people on the two-level barge.
“It’s family friend, not a club or a party zone,” Sullivan said.
Councilor Bob Hamel thought the proposed $250 monthly rental rate to be paid from May to October was low, noting a private boat slip on the lake costs $3,000 to $4,000 annually.
Sullivan said the couple put all their retirement savings into launching the business and were trying to come up with $100,000 to build a dock that would revert to city ownership in 20 years. But the couple agreed the lease fee was negotiable.
Councilor Henry Lipman said he fielded a number of complaints last summer from longtime Weirs Beach residents about the nearby restaurant.
According to Sullivan, all three noise complaints made to police were unfounded. She said she believes neighbors initially complained about the barge impeding their view of the lake and were advised that the city doesn’t own the vista. Neighbors then changed their tactic and complained about noise, she said.
“We play ambient music. We are a restaurant, not a bar like Big House or Tower Hill Tavern,” she said.
Under the terms of the proposal, The Dive would get the needed state approvals to build a dock equipped with electricity, water and a marine pump. An initial 10-year lease agreement with the city would include two five-year renewal options.
State Rep. Charlie St. Clair said he thought it was a good business proposition for the city.
“They’re willing to make a very big investment. If it works out great. If not, they leave and the dock stays,” he said.
“I don’t think this was ever an issue about the music but the view. I think this is a wonderful compromise,” said William Kenison, a Weirs Beach resident for 62 years.
“I have no doubt that you do an excellent job with your customers. In terms of working with the city and the neighbors, not so much,” Lipman said.
Lipman said that before he supported a a business relationship with The Dive, the restaurant would need to follow city ordinances and drop litigation it filed over an alleged zoning violation.
“We’re the host city. We deserve to be treated as well as their customers,” he said.
Earlier, Lipman asked City Manager Scott Myers to recount the litigation that was filed by The Dive. The conflict arose after City Planner Dean Trefethen determined the business was violating the zoning ordinance and site plan review regulations asserting that the use of the pier at 263 Lakeside Ave. had been expanded by more than 500 square feet without site plan review by the planning board.
Many regular visitors from out of state told the council that they were smitten with The Dive. They cited the unique atmosphere, friendly and attentive staff, the quality of food and the friendships they created with other customers and urged them to support the proposal.
Sherry Moore said she and her husband Tim, have been living on an island on Lake Winnipesaukee for more than 20 years and hadn’t visited Weirs Beach in 15 years because it had nothing to offer. That all changed with the arrival of The Dive.
“The food and atmosphere is great. We’re in our mid-60s and love the mix of people and the social atmosphere. I don’t like loud and it’s never been that way,” she said.