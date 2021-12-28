A third sober living home is being planned for Beech Street.
603 Sober Living LLC had filed an application to change the use of 568 Beech St. from residential use to congregate housing for a 12-step abstinence based sober living house for 12 men, according to an application filed with the planning board.
The plans are set to be presented on Jan. 6.
The company provides peer to peer support, connection to a case manager and a safe, healthy living environment, according to the application.
The house will include a house manager who lives on site.
“Residents will be required to engage in five meetings a week, a weekly house meeting, various chores, obtain employment or volunteer work, be weekly drug tested, engage in the community at large, and build healthy lifestyle change for their recovery,” the application reads.
The new company will seek New Hampshire Coalition of Recovery Residences certification after the first three months of being open.
Owner Christina Manter is in discussion with the building owner about adding a third bathroom. If added, the program will help 14 men.
Two of the bedrooms will have three men and three rooms will have two men, according to the application.
The company’s mission is: “A sober living environment where sobriety is our foundation; recovery is our journey, and community keeps us together.” Some classes offered include financial peace and behavioral change.
“New Hampshire has an on-going never ending addiction problem,” the application reads. “People fight daily to access long-term housing, stable enough to sustain their recovery efforts. Individuals who struggle with substance misuse battle to maintain healthy lifestyles; make good choices; obtain and manage long-term employment; and so much more.”
Other properties being converted into sober living programs include 210 Beech St., a program operated by Tabula Rasa LCC for up to 11 men and 603 Beech St., a program operated by Isaiah 61 House LLC. for 20 men.