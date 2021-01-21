ROXBURY — Shane Ellis disputes that he’s running a business on his Davis Road property.
“I’m not operating a business on my property. I park my truck here,” Ellis said.
Ellis and his father, Edwin Ellis, are being sued by the Town of Roxbury over their properties.
The lawsuit claims the Ellises are violating zoning ordinances by operating and storing heavy equipment on their land, dumping tree stumps, engaging in logging, and creating pollution problems, with issues since 2006.
“Over the years, a pattern of conduct has occurred such that the Town sends a letter to the Defendants, and then the Defendants take moderate steps to clean up the Properties, and then after some time the Defendants ramp up dumping and commercial activities on the Properties,” Jason Reimers, the town’s attorney, wrote in the lawsuit.
Shane Ellis said his father has excavators on his property because he needs them to tend to his more than 90 acres.
Shane Ellis said while he does park his commercial truck on his land at the end of the day, he is not running his trucking business out of his house.
It’s a familiar dispute in the area, with the town and sometimes the state Department of Environmental Services getting involved in alleged land use violations.
In Richmond, the town settled a dispute last year with property owner Alex Leduc, allowing him to keep antique military vehicles on his property after he agreed to keep spare parts in a garage.
In Marlborough, DES has reopened a case against a Troy Road man, Eric Grimshaw, who is accused of burning garbage on his property.
Barbara Richter, executive director of the New Hampshire Association of Conservation Commissioners, said enforcing land use ordinances is usually left up to select boards in small towns.
“When it’s on a private property, it gets trickier,” she said.
Some towns are looking at different ways to deal with land use violations, she said, but unless there is a state law change, most select boards will be the entities that deal with the issues.
Shane Ellis wants to get past the dispute, which is heading to trial in Cheshire Superior Court in Keene. For him, the dispute is emblematic of living in a rural town.
“The smaller the town, the bigger the problem,” he said.