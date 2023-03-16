Effingham rural aid

From left to right, Effingham Selectman Chuck Fuller and former selectman Mike Cahalane stand on the Snow Road Bridge with U.S. Congressman Chris Pappas and Sarah Waring, the USDA Rural Development State Director for Vermont/New Hampshire. USDA RD awarded the Effingham $250,000 toward the replacement of the bridge over the South River. 

 John Koziol Union Leader Correspondent

EFFINGHAM -- The Board of Selectmen held an outdoor meeting Thursday at the Snow Road Bridge during which they recognized a group of culvert-clogging beavers, town taxpayers, and USDA Rural Development for the bridge’s replacement.

About a decade ago, the 50-foot long, two-lane span over the ironically-named South River -- the South River actually flows north from Province Lake in Effingham to the Ossipee River, which itself joins the Saco River -- came to the attention of the board because of flooding to its approaches after heavy rainstorms, said Chairman Lenny Espie.