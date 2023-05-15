Proposed townhouses in Bedford

The proposed design of some of the units of a 54-unit housing development off Bow Lane in Bedford. The plans also call for units with two-car garages.

 Design Worth Calling Home

The owner of 26 acres behind Bedford High School hopes for zoning relief in order to build a townhouse development for those 55 and older.

A variance to build 54 units — where only 14 would be allowed — will be considered by the zoning board Tuesday night. Four other variances were granted in February.