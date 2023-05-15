The owner of 26 acres behind Bedford High School hopes for zoning relief in order to build a townhouse development for those 55 and older.
A variance to build 54 units — where only 14 would be allowed — will be considered by the zoning board Tuesday night. Four other variances were granted in February.
The plans come as the planning board continues to consider waivers for a 65-unit independent senior living building at Market and Main. Revised plans for that project are expected to be presented at the June 26 meeting, but no plans have been submitted to the town.
For the new project, representatives of Gerard J. Dumas Family Trust and Pauline L. Dumas Revocable Trust completed a concept review with the planning board in December.
The plan calls for 13 four-unit townhouse buildings and one duplex. The units will have one- or two-car garages.
The Dumas family lost frontage along Nashua Road after selling 42 acres to the school district in 1991 to construct the high school, which landlocked the property. The trustees worked out a deal with Manchester developer Dick Anagnost to access the site from Bow Lane.
Anagnost developed Bow Lane Apartments, which has 99 units.
A traffic analysis will be presented at the meeting as well as safety plans for police and fire.
According to the application, the land could support up to 80 units on the 26-acre parcel.
“Although a greater density than what the R&A District would allow on its own, due to the isolated nature of the property, we will not be altering the essential character of the neighborhood,” the application reads.
“Further, our project is designed to act as a transition between different commercial and residential users,” it continued.
Fire suppression systems
All the buildings will have fire suppression systems.
“The density proposal presents reasonable use of the 26-acre site while providing such needed housing,” the application reads.
During the February hearing, attorney Andrew Prolman said there is a demand for over-55 units in town. Of the 54 units, 14 will be classified as affordable housing.
“We expect that residents will see this as an opportunity to stay in town and downsize,” he said. “As people, like myself, that have empty nests and looking to go into condo mode and go into a smaller house, we think people in Bedford will see this opportunity to stay put.”
Plans for the property include pickleball courts and a community garden. A trail network will also be built in the woods for residents to enjoy.