Officials in Portsmouth were breathing a sigh of relief Friday when it was announced that President Donald Trump decided to postpone his campaign rally at Pease International Tradeport due to the threat posed by Tropical Storm Fay, but some of his staunchest supporters were disappointed by the decision.
“This would have been my third rally,” Paul Spellman, who lives in Indialantic, Fla., said.
Spellman and his wife vacation on the Seacoast every summer, and he was buying Trump merchandise from a vendor who had set up shop in a parking lot on Woodbury Avenue.
The vendor Spellman bought from traveled from Greensboro, N.C., to sell Trump merchandise. The vendor identified himself only as Derek, and said he wished more people would listen to Trump at a rally instead of just absorbing sound bites from the media.
Kevin and Linda Sagendorf are staying in York, Maine, for the summer. They live in Wynantskill, N.Y. They were not planning to go to the rally on Saturday due to the anticipated number of people who were expected to be there, but they still wanted some Trump gear.
“I just like the job he did the last four years. I don’t care for news media and fake news. I didn’t realize how bad it was until he came into the picture,” Linda Sagendorf said.
She said Trump is the first president who has made good on his campaign promises and she says he is a relatable person instead of a snob.
Close by was James Epley, who drove from Greenville, S.C., to sell merchandise. Epley said his son, Braden, recently recovered after having symptoms of COVID-19. Braden was with him.
“Obviously, we’re disappointed about the weather. We came 17 hours from South Carolina, so we would have preferred it went on,” James Epley said.
Epley said he served as the upstate regional director of Trump’s 2016 campaign and began working on it in May of 2015 before Trump announced his candidacy.
Epley ran for South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District in 2018 and lost in the Republican primary on June 12 of that year. Epley said Trump has turned out voters who have not been to the polls in 20 years.
“I do believe there is a voice out there of people who need to be heard,” Epley said.
Epley said his merchandise is centered around the themes of faith, freedom and liberty. He carries shirts geared towards veterans and people who support law enforcement.
Epley said he believes everyone has the right to have their voices heard, and he believes there are more people in the silent majority than leaders think.
Portsmouth’s mayor, Rick Becksted, was one of the officials grateful for the postponement Friday. He said he had been working all week to ensure city officials did everything they could, in conjunction with Gov. Chris Sununu’s office and the Pease Development Authority, to ensure Trump’s rally was safe.
Becksted, who said he is an independent, was planning to hand out face masks at the rally, but he still does not support a city-wide mask mandate.
“We’re going to be at risk no matter what. Where was the concern from the community when there were 10,000 people in Portsmouth for the Fourth of July? Portsmouth was hopping,” Becksted said.
Becksted said he is closely watching the numbers of COVID-19 cases in the city and if he believes there is a need for a mask requirement, he will support one in the future, but that time has not yet come.
Portsmouth City Councilor Deaglan McEachern has been advocating for a city-wide face mask mandate. He was happy on Friday that the Trump rally had been postponed due to Tropical Storm Fay.
“Here in New Hampshire, we can breathe a sigh of relief for right now that this rally is not taking place,” McEachern said.
Tropical Storm Fay made landfall in New Jersey Friday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph but weakened overnight as it moved through southeastern New York and western New England, according to the National Weather Service.
On Saturday morning, Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said the temperature in Portsmouth would be approximately 77 degrees at 8 p.m. on Saturday, the time Trump’s rally was scheduled to begin.
“There’s a slight chance of showers and the rumble of thunder. There’s a possibility for some fog but that doesn’t really begin until between 10 and 11 p.m.” Tubbs said. “It could come a little earlier. It’s tough to say with fog because it does what it wants to do.”
McEachern said he is looking forward to working with city councilors and state officials in the next few weeks before Trump makes another last-minute decision to come back to the Granite State.
“I’m looking forward to the conversation we plan to have on Monday on requiring masks for the city of Portsmouth and I’m hoping that this gives our governor a little more time to enact a policy that’s going to keep the Seacoast and the rest of New Hampshire safe going forward,” McEachern said.
Portsmouth has already adopted a “Do Your Part. Wear A Mask” message for residents and tourists.
McEachern and Assistant Mayor Jim Splaine plan to propose a resolution for mandatory face coverings during Monday night’s meeting. That public Zoom meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.