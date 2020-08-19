Claremont’s Turning Points Network secured $468,000 in federal funding from the United States Department of Agriculture to move forward on its $1.4 million expansion.
“They’re going to be able to help more people in a better way,” said Anthony Linardos, the New Hampshire and Vermont State District for the USDA Rural Development.
Turning Points serves survivors of domestic and sexual violence throughout Sullivan County in New Hampshire. The organization has outgrown its current Claremont headquarters and needs room to expand on its mission, Linardos said.
“This is going to allow them to create private spaces to provide counseling services,” Linardos said.
Helping the survivors is something that contributes to the quality of life and is a priority for the USDA, Linardos said.
“Turning Points Network is a lifeline for victims of violence in Sullivan County. It plays a vital role in the area by helping people stand up and take back their lives, and we are proud to support its critical mission through this project,” Linardos said.
Turning Point’s Broad Street building is currently 2,300 square feet, and the expansion will bring the usable space up to more than 7,000 square feet, Linardos said. Turning Points representatives did not respond to a request for comment.
The Broad Street headquarters lacks floor space and facilities to accommodate its growing staff and service needs. Planned upgrades will include new restrooms, a conference room, kitchen, reception area and integrated spatial divisions to ensure privacy for victims and counselors. The facility will also receive more efficient lighting, heating and cooling systems, handicap-accessible parking, and new security cameras and coded entryways.
USDA Rural Development is providing its share of the funding via a $332,000 loan and $59,700 grant through its Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant program, and an additional $76,300 through its Economic Impact Initiative Grant. Contributions from local donations, the Northern Border Regional Commission, and a federal Community Development Block Grant round out the project’s $1.41 million cost, according to Linardos.