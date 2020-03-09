More than two years after receiving approval to construct 28 townhouses in the southern portion of the Gate City, the John J. Flatley Company is seeking more time to break ground on the project.
Planning officials initially approved the site plan at the end of 2017, however the condominium development has not yet been built.
A representative for the developer recently approached the Nashua Planning Board and asked the board to extend the site plan approval — it was the second extension requested by the Flatley Company.
“We are over two years now,” said planning board member Bob Bollinger, questioning how many extensions are appropriate in this type of situation.
The project, dubbed the Townhouses at Gateway Hills, will be constructed on a portion of property at 200 Innovative Way. No changes have been made to the site plan since it was originally approved.
“We are looking for a one-year extension on the approval of the site plan,” said Kevin Walker of the Flatley Company. “ … We are currently in the process of getting some bids and hopefully within the next year or less we will get rolling out there.”
Walker said all of the state and city permits are in place, and water and sewer plans have been finalized.
As the developer reviews the bids, Walker said that if the numbers work, they plan to get moving as soon as possible on construction.
The planning board ultimately approved the one-year extension. Planning board member Adam Varley said it is not uncommon for projects to be granted multiple extensions, however more questions are raised if it takes more than two years to jumpstart a development.
The townhouse project, which will impact about four acres of a nearly 130 acre lot, includes a new private street and cul-de-sac at Gateway Hills, according to the plans on file at Nashua City Hall.
Seven buildings were approved as part of the townhouse development, with four units per building. Each of the two-story townhouses includes two parking spaces and underground utilities.
The condominium development will add about 17,472 square feet of multifamily housing in the southern part of the city; in 2016, the zoning board approved a use variance to allow the townhouses to be constructed in the city’s park industrial zone.
Additional property nearby at 100-300 Innovative Way, also owned by the John J. Flatley Company, is being considered for a separate project that would bring a two-story, 255,272-square-foot research and development facility to the industrial park. That project is still pending planning board approval.
Varley said development along Innovative Way will eventually require traffic improvements on Spit Brook Road that should be addressed in the future.