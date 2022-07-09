Update: Missing teen reported in Durham found safe Staff Report Jul 9, 2022 Jul 9, 2022 Updated 8 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Lyric Dash Cancer Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A 15-year-old girl reported missing has been found and is home safe, police said. On Saturday, the Durham Police Department asked the public to be on the lookout for the girl who may have run away Saturday. Lyric Dash Cancer, 15, was reported walking away from the area of Hampshire Avenue around 4:30 p.m. She was wearing a blue denim jumper and a headband/scarf.Durham police said she may have entered a black SUV with unknown license plates, and that she may be attempting to travel to New York or New Jersey. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Update: Missing teen reported in Durham found safe 170 workers furloughed by Colebrook exam glove maker +9 {{title}} Most Popular Update: Missing teen reported in Durham found safe Peterborough Art Walk brings out talent, community Flags for Forgotten Heroes display returns to Rindge Berlin property valuations well below market rate Rev. Henry Ward Beecher to be honored with state historic highway marker Monadnock Rod & Gun Club suing Peterborough Old Stone Barn active living development on agenda in Peterborough Request News Coverage