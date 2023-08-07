Janessa Twombly holds Hunter Brooks on Monday at the Children’s Learning Center of the Upper Valley in Lebanon. Hunter is enrolled in programs at the Children’s Learning Center and Twombly, who is interested in a career in childcare, is enrolled in a program there that lets her learn about the industry and to work hands-on with youngsters like Hunter.
Hunter Brooks is seen Monday at the Children’s Learning Center of the Upper Valley in Lebanon where he is enrolled in programs and where his mother, Chelsea Flanagan works and is also a mentor to would-be, future child care providers.
John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent
LEBANON — A local non-profit and a philanthropy might have an answer to the question of who the next generations of child care providers will be and on Monday they made a pitch for federal aid to U.S. Sen Jeanne Shaheen.
The state’s senior senator, Shaheen made two stops in Lebanon, first at the Children’s Learning Center of the Upper Valley on Mechanic Street to discuss the lack of child care and then, with the Upper Valley Fund, at the Hanover Co-Op Food Stores to discuss the lack of affordable housing.
The two issues are inter-related, Lebanon Mayor Timothy J. McNamara told Shaheen.
The Upper Valley is “really blessed,” McNamara said, to have both a robust and diverse economy, but that economy is being stressed because members of its workforce can’t find someone to take care of their children while at work, nor a place to live.
Shaheen qualified the extent of the child care shortage, saying that before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, New Hampshire already had 1,500 slots for children that couldn’t be filled because there was no one to provide care to them.
That number has no doubt risen, said Shaheen, noting that caregivers are paid so little “that it’s hard to attract the teachers we need.”
Amy Brooks, the executive director of the Early Care and Education Association, said that what is known as its “Pre-hire workforce building strategy,” which it launched earlier this year in partnership with the Children’s Learning Center of the Upper Valley, is trying to “break down barriers” that prevent people from entering careers in child care.
Paid for largely through the Couch Family Foundation, the strategy is built around the idea that participants need flexibility to do two days a week, for nine weeks, of classroom study and hands-on training at the Children’s Learning Center.
The participants also receive a background check and CPR training; a $250 daily stipend; compensation for child care; the opportunity to do paid teaching at child care centers of their choice; and upon completion, six credits toward a degree in early childhood education at NHTI.
As graduates of the program, the participants are ready to be hired to work in child care or to continue on with advanced studies.
Four members currently in the program said they got involved because of the stipend; the NHTI credits; and the chance, “right out of high school,” to get an idea, without putting “both feet in,” whether being a child care provider is for them.
Shaheen said it would be great to have the federal government back such a “really innovative, really exciting” approach to boosting the number of child care providers nationwide, but cautioned that the debt-limit deal between President Joe Biden and the Congress capped spending on child care.
McNamara said Scandinavian countries understand the importance of providing child care for their employees, and for that reason, in large measure, their economies might outpace America’s.
“We have to think bigger,” said McNamara.
Destiny Veillette, of Bradford, Vermont, who was in the first cohort of the child care program, told Shaheen that the program changed her life for the better.
“I struggled for two years” to find child care, she said, and at one time, had been on 25 waiting lists for it.
The stipend let her hire a relative to provide child care while she attended classes, said Veillette, and upon finishing them, “I was basically handed a job.”
The job wasn’t what she had envisioned, but Veillette quickly realized that “I am so beyond love with the place I am now.”
Brooks said what makes the program unique is that it is “pre-hire” and is an “alternative to a traditional pathway“ to a career in early childhood education.