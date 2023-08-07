Child care forum

LEBANON — A local non-profit and a philanthropy might have an answer to the question of who the next generations of child care providers will be and on Monday they made a pitch for federal aid to U.S. Sen Jeanne Shaheen.

The state’s senior senator, Shaheen made two stops in Lebanon, first at the Children’s Learning Center of the Upper Valley on Mechanic Street to discuss the lack of child care and then, with the Upper Valley Fund, at the Hanover Co-Op Food Stores to discuss the lack of affordable housing.