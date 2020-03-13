BRENTWOOD -- Hampstead Area Water Company suggests it may be far too expensive to install a water line to serve residents who have blamed the utility for ruining their private wells.
Charlie Lanza, the company’s general manager, estimates it would cost about $1 million to extend its line to a Hampstead neighborhood where several wells went dry.
Lanza testified at a hearing Friday in a lawsuit filed by Hampstead resident Deanna Anthony and several others who accuse the company of withdrawing too much water from a well in the Kent Farm well field, causing their wells to dry up and their water to turn foul.
While they say their wells recovered only after the company reduced the amount of water it was withdrawing to 35 gallons per minute, the neighbors want HAWC held responsible for their water woes.
Their lawsuit suggests one option would be to install a water line.
The public water utility, which currently has a line that ends about a mile from the Main Street neighborhood, has denied that it’s responsible and that the well was permitted by the state Department of Environmental Services and regulations were followed.
But the affected residents argue that the company didn’t comply with regulations and withdrew water at unreasonable rates.
Friday’s hearing was a continuation of a hearing that was held in February as the residents seek a temporary injunction against HAWC. They’re hoping the court will offer some relief now to help them out until their case can eventually head to a jury for a permanent solution.
The hearing is expected to resume for the third time on April 1.
Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Daniel St. Hilaire issued a temporary order last month requiring that the company withdraw no more than 35 gallons a minute from the well in question.
Lanza did not appear confident that keeping the well at 35 gallons a minute would provide the water the company needs to serve its customers.
“In a very high precipitation year it may,” he said.
During Friday’s hearing, Lanza testified that the permitting process with the state was followed. However, the company did not conduct a pump test before operating the well.
The well was used for nearly a year before a pump test was done.
By late 2018, nine private wells went dry on Main Street, according to Mark Rouvalis, the attorney representing the residents.