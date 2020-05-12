STARK — As the New Hampshire Fish and Game dive team on Tuesday searched the Upper Ammonoosuc River for human remains and gravestones that were believed to have fallen into it from the Blake Cemetery, the chair of the town’s Board of Cemetery Trustees said vandalism, not erosion, is likely responsible.
A retired officer and prosecutor with the Hillsborough Police Department, Tim Emperor was at a loss, however, to explain the human skull recovered May 1 from the riverbank below the .83-acre burial ground that the town acquired in the 1940s.
Elected to the Cemetery Trustees in 2019, Emperor said he ran for the job after having wandered into the Blake Cemetery and becoming concerned about its precarious perch above “an oxbow which is growing every year.”
The bluff-top cemetery contains the remains of as many as 30 people, three of them veterans of the Revolutionary War, said Emperor, as well as veterans of the Civil War.
He said it was obvious that someone had moved gravestones in the cemetery since he was there last fall, because several headstones had been picked up and were stacked against each other.
But no grave was disinterred, he said, nor was it likely that the skull was from a grave that had slid down into the river because two markers he had previously installed on the edge of the cemetery were still in place.
Eventually, the Upper Ammonoosuc will undercut the cemetery and imperil graves, said Emperor, but he noted that an engineer hired by the Cemetery Trustees in 2019 said that likely wouldn’t happen for another three to five years.
In that time, the hope was to respectfully relocate the graves to another town cemetery because the cost of stabilizing the riverbank below the Blake Cemetery, estimated at $1 million, was simply unaffordable for a tiny community of less than 600 residents, said Emperor.
The Cemetery Trustees will meet on June 10 to develop a plan for the cemetery, said Emperor, and are currently working with two companies that have experience in relocating cemeteries. Before that happens, Emperor said a Nashua-based company has offered to come to the cemetery and to map it for free with ground-penetrating radar.
Sgt. Glen Lucas, who is an assistant dive master with the Fish and Game dive team and who coordinated Tuesday’s search, was not immediately available for comment, but divers were photographed raising two shaped stones, apparently from Blake Cemetery, up from the riverbed and transferring them into a boat.