Voting is open in UScellular's 4th Annual Black History Month Art Contest with Boys & Girls Club of Manchester at newsroom.uscellular.com.
Boys & Girls Club members created original pieces of artwork representing influential Black STEM icons, including historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators who have made important contributions to the world of science, technology, engineering and math.
This year's artwork included Dr. Tarika Barrett, CEO of Girls Who Code; Leland Melvin, NASA astronaut and engineer; and Mary Daly, the first African American woman to receive a doctorate in chemistry.
Eight finalists from Boys & Girls Club of Manchester were chosen by club representatives based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. Voting will remain open until Feb. 28; anyone 18 or older can vote.
"It is incredibly important to us to celebrate Black History Month with our members, and we are so appreciative to once again have UScellular celebrating with us," said Diane Fitzpatrick, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Manchester, in a news release. "The annual art contest encourages our young members to express themselves in meaningful and intentional ways as they reflect on elements of Black history that are significant in their lives."
The top three vote-getters will be announced in March. Prizes include gift cards of $250 for for first place, $150 for second place and $100 for third place.
"The talented youth at Boys & Girls Club of Manchester will have a chance to showcase their creativity and hopefully learn more about the successes that Black people have achieved in STEM," said Gary Hebert, store manager for UScellular in Manchester.