Chemist Mary Daly

Mary Daly, the first African American woman to receive a doctorate in chemistry, is depicted in this entry in this year's Black History Month Art Contest with Boys & Girls Club of Manchester.

 Provided by UScellular

Voting is open in UScellular's 4th Annual Black History Month Art Contest with Boys & Girls Club of Manchester at newsroom.uscellular.com.

Boys & Girls Club members created original pieces of artwork representing influential Black STEM icons, including historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators who have made important contributions to the world of science, technology, engineering and math.