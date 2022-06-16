PETERBOROUGH — Former residents of Walden Eco Village have settled out of court with former landlord Akhil Garland.
The case, however, remains before Hillsborough County Superior Court since in his defense Garland had named the town of Peterborough as the cause of the residents’ December 2020 evictions from their homes, not him, and the town was thereby added to the case as a defendant by the judge.
About a week before Christmas, in December 2020, the 25 residents were given just five days to leave their homes, many ending up in temporary living situations. Town officials said they were evicting the residents due to multiple code violations.
The former tenants, including Corinne Chronopoulos, Sarah Trento, Michelle O’Mahony and Griffin Kelley, were seeking monetary damages from Garland after they were forced to find new homes. According to April court documents, the matter with the residents was settled out of court.
Garland said in a recent interview that according to the agreement he cannot discuss the settlement.
In a motion before the court, Garland argued that Peterborough is liable for the damages the tenants incurred. The motion asking that Peterborough be added to the case also said that town officials had refused to work with Garland over the violations and claimed that town officials were aware of the living conditions long before the inspection. Judge Diane Nicolosi granted the motion to add the town to the suit in March 2021. At that time the town’s “notice of violations” against Garland that the town had filed in district court was joined to the lawsuit, the town’s attorney, John Ratigan, said Thursday.
The Walden Eco Village is owned by Utopia Living Inc., a company managed by Garland and the Garland family Trust.
Garland said in a recent interview that the town’s previous planning director, town administrator and code enforcement officer did not take issue with the alternative housing development and in fact had championed it, he said, for its affordability and low-carbon footprint.
The Walden Eco Village is located on land that was once part of the Well School property on Middle Hancock Road and was initially built as housing for school staff, but its association with the school was later dissolved. The village sits behind the school land and is accessed by Middle Hancock Road by Garland Way.
Garland had been renting the six cottages in the village from about $900 to $1,400 a month and the shed-sized casitas, which were added later, at $495 a month.
The original six homes in the cottages were built alongside a community building that includes a full bathroom and kitchen for community use and a boiler house that provides hot water to the homes and heats them with radiant floor heat. Most of the cottages have full bathrooms.
The small homes were built and approved by the town without electricity, Garland said. However, over the years residents had added propane cookers to their cottages and added electricity to the cottages using extension cords plugged into either the boiler house or the community building. Some residents hired an electrician to add solar panels to their cottage. The propane and electrical additions were part of the code violations cited by town officials.
It was a community for people who wanted to live in a low-tech, close-knit community, an idea that has only grown more popular, Garland said.
“We have the opportunity to create something really impactful,” Garland said. “I remain really excited about it, as difficult as it’s been; I think the potential has only grown.”
The village had been inspected by town officials in December 2020 as part of a site plan review. Garland was and is still proposing to subdivide the village into lots in order to sell the homes. He is also proposing to build an additional cluster of homes in another spot on the 60-acre property. The plan also includes placing 40 acres of the property into conservation.
“We’ve been in this planning mode for a long time,” Garland said. “It’s sad to see empty houses that people could be living in, shelter, but it is what it is.”
In May, the town Zoning Board of Adjustment granted a wetlands variance to the project, which the Planning Board had said was required before it would consider the site plan review.
The site plan application is scheduled to come before the planning board on July 11.
The case between Garland and the town is scheduled to come before the court for a bench trial in March 2023.
On Thursday, Ratigan said the court date for the trial was intentionally pushed out to next year on the agreement of both sides so that the planning board application could run its course beforehand.
“We’re both just sitting back and waiting to see what happens with the long pending application that they have before the Planning Board,” Ratigan said.