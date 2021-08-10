WEARE — School board member Rochelle Kelley, who is facing obstruction of government administration and resisting arrest charges in Weare, is set to go on trial Wednesday in Concord for disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
Her run-in with Weare police came July 25 after officers pulled over her husband, Samuel Kelley, for driving a van without a current inspection sticker or registration, Weare Police Chief Christopher Moore said in an email.
“The operator was informed his vehicle would be towed from the scene. During the inventory search of the vehicle, Mrs. Rochelle Kelley, who had been a passenger in the vehicle, engaged in conduct which resulted in her being placed under arrest,” Moore said.
He declined to further characterize her actions, but a video posted on social media by her husband shows her yelling at officers, leveling a homophobic slur and screaming at them to loosen her handcuffs.
She was driving the same vehicle on July 21 when she was pulled over for having an expired inspection sticker and an expired registration. She was cited for the sticker violation and warned about the registration. Her husband was cited for both violations in the July 25 traffic stop.
Meanwhile, Rochelle Kelley is to appear in Concord District Court on Wednesday for an incident more than a year ago at Rollins Park in Concord, which was closed at the time as a pandemic precaution.
She shot a video of the April 23 incident. It shows her and other adults arguing with Concord police officers who told them they had to leave.
The adults called police “Concord Nazis,” one coughs repeatedly in the officers’ direction once police walk away, and one compares the officers’ actions to those of Nazis rounding up Jews during the Holocaust.
“I don’t understand why the Constitution is an opinion,” Kelley said during the confrontation. “In all seriousness, don’t you feel really sad you’re a police officer, a man of the law, and you’re kicking kids off (the playground)?”
In an interview after that incident, Kelley said she never called the officers Nazis. She didn’t return a request for an interview Tuesday.
A total of 5,308 people have signed a petition on Change.org calling for her removal from the Weare School Board.
“The undersigned residents of the Town of Weare do not disagree with Ms. Kelley’s right to freedom of speech, however we take issue with the disrespect to law enforcement and language and/or actions that were witnessed in the video of the April 23rd incident,” the petition states.
“Whether these actions and/or words were performed by her or in her presence, we the undersigned have lost faith in her ability to objectively, civilly, and maturely advocate for the children of Weare and its taxpayers.
“At this time, per attorneys that have been consulted … NH law does not have recall provisions for elected School Board members. Due to the lack of such law, we the undersigned request Rochelle Kelley to resign from her position as Weare School Board Member effective immediately.”
Wendy Curry, who chairs the school board, also did not immediately return a request for comment.
When students returned full-time to classrooms in the spring, Kelley sought to end the requirement that face masks be used in schools. Instead she wanted the use of facial coverings to be optional.