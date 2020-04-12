WILTON -- Parishioners of Country Baptist Church attended a drive-in service Sunday, celebrating Easter while conforming to social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.
The service was held in the parking lot at Carnival Hill Field, where Pastor Jason Neel spoke from a podium and his words were broadcast on FM radio to parishioners parked in their cars. Church officials said they received approval from local authorities to hold the service and instructed parishioners to park at least 6-to-8 feet apart.