A Winchester man came forward this week to claim his $2 million Powerball prize.
James Kasal's winning ticket had five numbers for last Saturday’s drawing but not the Powerball number, according to Maura McCann, the director of communications for the New Hampshire Lottery Commission.
Kasal bought the ticket at Gomarlo’s Market in Swanzey. McCann said the store will be getting a $20,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Kate Gomarlo, part of the third-generation ownership at the independent grocery store said the store has sold $50,000 winning tickets in the past, but nothing as big as the $2 million ticket.
Kasal could not be reached for comment. McCann said he will walk away with a little more than a $1.5 million lump sum payment. The state always withholds 24% of the prize amount for taxes for prizes over $5,000, she said.
Kasal paid for a Power Play multiple that doubled the $1 million prize for matching five numbers, McCann said.
The Powerball jackpot rose to more than $730 million before a ticket sold in Maryland won the jackpot this week.