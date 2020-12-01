A Winchester man is offering a $500 reward after his truck was stolen and then destroyed in a fire.
Winchester police say the white 2005 Ford F-250 was stolen from a Howard Street home sometime after 11 p.m. on the night of Nov. 27. The truck was found the next morning in the area of Old Spofford Road, burned out, according to police.
Winchester police say the truck was set on fire and destroyed. The owner is offering $500 for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and conviction of who is responsible for the stolen truck. Winchester Police Detective Sgt. Mike Carrier asks people to contact him at 239-4814.